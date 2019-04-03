Advanced search

King’s Ely school teacher scoops international award after ‘promoting internet and digital safety among pupils, parents and staff’

03 April, 2019 - 11:24
A King�s Ely teacher, Dan Everest (right), has been given an international award for his work on internet safety among students, parents and staff. Picture: ADAM HOLLINGWORTH

A “dedicated” East Cambridgeshire teacher has won an international award in recognition of this work towards promoting internet safety among pupils, parents and staff.

Dan Everest, head of computing and digital innovation at King’s Ely Junior, scooped the ‘Digital Leaders Star Teacher Award’ at the Childnet Digital Leaders East of England event last month.

Childnet is an international organisation which works in partnership with schools and businesses to “help make the internet a safer place for children”.

Danielle Antha, project manager at Childnet International, said: “The Digital Leaders Star Teacher Award is not something we have ever done before, but we thought Dan warranted it!

“He has shown continued enthusiasm and engagement in the Childnet Digital Leaders Programme since King’s Ely’s first year of subscription and his passion for the subject is evident.

“Dan shows true care and pride for his students, and often tells us about the fantastic and creative activities they are running to help both young people and parents.

“We at Childnet International wanted to show our appreciation for all he is doing in this area – he’s a great example of some of the fantastic teachers we have running the programme in their respective schools.”

For more information about internet and digital safety, visit: www.childnet.com

