East Cambs take-away boss, 51, admits two year campaign of stalking young woman at her place of work

A 51 year-old East Cambs take-away carried out a two year stalking campaign against a woman, persistently messaging her and turned up at her place of work. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File File

East Cambs take-away boss Mustak Chowdury changed his plea to guilty when he appeared before magistrates to face a charge of stalking a woman over a two year period.

Chowdury, 51, whose address was given in court as New Barns Avenue, Ely, appeared before Cambridgeshire magistrates on October 21. The bench was told that he had previously denied the allegations.

He was remanded on bail until November 5 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and ordered not to contact directly or indirectly the victim.

The court was told that the offence took place over a two year period between April, 2017 and May 27, 2019. The charge was that he had "pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking" of his victim which he knew, or ought to have known, amounted to harassment.

Chowdury was said to have "persistently messaged her and turned up at her place of work to speak with her".

Magistrates also ordered Chowdbury to go nowhere near the victim's place of work to prevent interference with witnesses or "otherwise obstruct the course of justice".