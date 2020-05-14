Schools raise £4,000 for NHS by completing 5k challenges

Schools across East Cambridgeshire have raised more than £4,000 for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust by walking, running and cycling 5k in aid of the NHS.

Students and staff at Witchford Village College have been at the forefront of the fundraiser since the college closed, just prior to lockdown.

Another eight local schools have now joined the initiative including Rackham Primary, Ely College, Littleport & East Cambs Academy, Neale Wade Academy, Cromwell Community College, Swavesey Village College, Millfield Primary School & Soham Village College.

Joanna Gordon, of Witchford Village College, said: “From the WVC community we have seen some great money-making feats and notable achievements.

“Special mention must go to Year 8 student Connor who cycled eleven miles and raised just over £500, and as a bonus made a guest appearance on Star Radio.

“Year 11 student Scott ran 5km every day for a week, raising over £400. Haddenham Rovers U12 Girls’ Football Team (which includes many WVC students), are having a virtual trip to Wembley and have been walking and cycling to cover the journey of 73.8 miles.

“The target was smashed after three days and they have currently covered 168 miles whilst raising a lot of money.

“Our own lead teacher of PE, has been leading by example and this weekend completed his thirtieth 5km run over thirty days.”

Courtney Pettifor, WVC lead teacher of PE and project initiator, said: “It has been amazing to see the local community and schools across the Cambridgeshire region take part in the challenge.

“Initially starting off at WVC to give something back to the community, I decided to contact local schools to get involved and without hesitation, they have jumped on board.

“The students, staff and families have been incredible with their involvement and their fundraising efforts, with over £4000 raised to date.

“Thank you to everyone who has got involved so far, and there is still plenty of time to get involved too, whether you are an individual or a college.

“I am very proud of each and every student, staff member and the local communities across every school involved, who have gone the extra mile to support the NHS.”

The fundraiser will continue until schools reopen.

Donate here and for more information click here.