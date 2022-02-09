Gallery

Ely Hereward Rotary Club president, Christine Gascoigne (bottom) announced the awards in the online ceremony via YouTube alongside Babylon ARTS’ chief executive Claire Somerville (top) - Credit: Babylon ARTS

An online awards ceremony was held by Babylon ARTS in Ely on Monday (February 7) announcing the winners of the East Cambridgeshire School’s Art Exhibition.

Prize winners were announced from each of the six Key Stages, with work showcased from children aged four to 19 years.

It’s believed this year’s annual exhibition at Babylon Gallery saw the most schools take part since it started 13 years ago.

Overall, over 250 children and young people from across 18 schools in East Cambridgeshire displayed their work.

The exhibition features drawings, paintings, textiles, photography, ceramics and multi-media work and is supported by Tindalls Ltd and Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

Some of the schools involved were: Bottisham Village College, Downham Feoffees Primary Academy, Ely College, Isle of Ely Primary School, Kings Ely, Lantern Community Primary School, Littleport & East Cambs Academy, Littleport Community Primary School, Mepal and Witcham Primary School.

Artwork exhibited included drawings, paintings, textiles and more. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Other schools included: Millfield Primary School, Rackham C. of E. Primary School, Witchford, Shade Primary School (Soham), Soham Village College, Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School, Stretham Primary School, Weatheralls Primary School (Soham), Wilburton Church of England Primary School and Witchford Village College.

Ely Hereward Rotary Club president, Christine Gascoigne announced the awards in the online ceremony via YouTube alongside Babylon ARTS’ chief executive Claire Somerville.

This year’s winners received vouchers for art materials donated by Tindalls Ltd and Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

Winners:

Ethan T (Millfield Primary)

Rose (Owl Class, Lantern Primary)

Kiera McManus (Stretham Primary)

Grace Hammatt (Weatheralls Primary)

Grace Palmer (Littleport Community Primary)

Ewan McKenzie (Rackham Primary)

Poppy (Wilburton Primary)

Felicity Berrill (Isle of Ely Primary School)

Lexi Ess (Downham Feoffees)

Madeline Case (Bottisham Village College)

Poppy Baddeley (Ely College)

Ollie Beck (Ely College)

Josie Fletcher (Witchford Village College)

Alice Wallace (Kings Ely)

Marley Axon-Coates (Bottisham Village College)

Inna Martinova (Ely College)

Elodie Pratt (Kings Ely)

Jessica Harding (Kings Ely).

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “Congratulations to all of the prize winners and everyone who has artwork in the exhibition this year.

“We’re proud to host the exhibition at Babylon Gallery and are always impressed by the level of creativity and talent shown by children and young people across the district.”

A recording of the awards ceremony is available to watch on the Babylon ARTS website.

The exhibition is at Babylon Gallery until Sunday February 27.

