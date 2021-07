Gallery

Published: 12:53 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM July 23, 2021

The East Cambridgeshire School's Art Exhibition awards were announced online by Ely Hereward Rotary Club President, Christine Gascoigne (pictured) via YouTube. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

An online awards ceremony was held by Babylon ARTS in Ely last Friday (July 16) announcing the winners of the East Cambridgeshire Schools’ Art Exhibition.

Prize winners were announced from each of the six Key Stages, with work from children aged four to 19 years.

The exhibition has been running for 12 years, and includes artworks in a variety of mediums from over 200 children and young people from 11 schools across East Cambridgeshire.

Artwork included in the exhibition

Drawings

Paintings

Textiles

Photography

Ceramics

Multi-media work

Artwork exhibited included drawings, paintings, textiles and more. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

The schools involved were: Downham Feoffees Primary Academy, Weatheralls Primary School in Soham, Littleport Community Primary School, Ely College, Kings Ely, Lantern Primary, Witchford Village College, Rackham C. of E. Primary School in Witchford, Littleport & East Cambs Academy, Bottisham Village College and Wilburton Primary School.

Ely Hereward Rotary Club President, Christine Gascoigne announced the awards in the online ceremony via YouTube alongside Babylon ARTS’ Chief Executive Claire Somerville.

This year’s winners received vouchers for art materials, donated by Tindalls Ltd and Ely Hereward Rotary Club.

Ely Hereward Rotary Club President, Christine Gascoigne (pictured) announced the awards in the online ceremony via YouTube alongside Babylon ARTS’ Chief Executive Claire Somerville. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Winners

Isaac H (Lantern Primary School)

Francesca R (Rackham C of E Primary School)

Bethany H (Littleport Community Primary School)

Esme S (Littleport Community Primary School)

Martha P (Rackham C of E Primary School)

Caitlyn V (Littleport Community Primary School)

Annabel H (Littleport Community Primary School)

Ajay C (Lantern Primary School)

Elodie B (Littleport Community Primary School)

Madeleine C (Bottisham Village College)

Tia H (Littleport and East Cambs Academy)

Lucy B (Witchford Village College)

Maria A (Ely College)

Haya H (Bottisham Village College)

Eleanor S (Witchford Village College)

Christina D (Kings Ely)

Katherine W (Kings Ely)

Molly W (Kings Ely)

The curator’s prize was awarded to Suzanna S from Bottisham Village College.

Claire said: “We’re so proud to host the East Cambridgeshire Schools’ Art Exhibition at Babylon Gallery and are always impressed by the level of creativity and talent by the young artists in the district.

“Congratulations to all of the prize-winners and everyone who has work exhibited this year.”

(L) Claire Somerville and (R) Mayor Nik Johnson, who visited Babylon Gallery to view the current schools' exhibition. - Credit: Babylon ARTS

Mayor Nik Johnson visited Babylon Gallery on Wednesday (July 21) to view the current schools’ exhibition.

Staff spoke to Nik about the work the gallery does across the area.