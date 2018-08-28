East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition winners announced and exhibition on display at Babylon Gallery

Babylon ARTS & Ely Hereward Rotary Club announced the winners of the East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition at the exhibition launch at the Babylon Gallery on Ely’s Riverside on Friday January 4. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY. Archant

One-hundred-and-twenty different pieces of art made my local school children have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely.

It comes after Babylon ARTS & Ely Hereward Rotary Club announced the winners of the East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition at the exhibition launch at the gallery.

Awards were made in five categories for young people aged four to 18 who are all studying within East Cambs schools.

The exhibition, which is supported by the Ely-Hereward Rotary, is showcasing over 120 selected artworks from the talented young artists including painting, photography, ceramics and textiles.

The exhibition, which continues until Sunday January 13, is open daily from 12-4pm and entry is free.

Ely-Hereward Rotary president Sarah Lindsell presented the prizes, which were sponsored by Tindalls and other local shops and businesses, to the following students:

Foundation

Finn S. – 1st Lantern Primary School

Florence Y. - 2nd Mepal & Witcham Primary School

Ella-Grace G-W. – 3rd Littleport Community Primary

Key Stage 1

Hannah B. – 1st Littleport Community Primary

Daisy K. – 2nd Lantern Primary School

Sapphire – 3rd Littleport Community Primary

Key Stage 2

Lizzy F. – 1st The Weatheralls Primary School

Gryte – 2nd The Weatheralls Primary School

James W. – 3rd Shade Primary School

Key Stage 3

Annabel T. – 1st Ely College

Alex B. – 2nd Ely College

Ayla W. – 3rd Soham Village College

Key Stage 4

Ella P. – 1st Ely College

Elli-Rai – 2nd Soham Village College

Emille P. – 3rd Soham Village College

Key Stage 5

Archie H. – 1st King’s Ely

Charlie W. – 2nd King’s Ely

Lauryn S. – 3rd King’s Ely