East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition winners announced and exhibition on display at Babylon Gallery
PUBLISHED: 09:50 08 January 2019
Archant
One-hundred-and-twenty different pieces of art made my local school children have gone on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely.
It comes after Babylon ARTS & Ely Hereward Rotary Club announced the winners of the East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition at the exhibition launch at the gallery.
Awards were made in five categories for young people aged four to 18 who are all studying within East Cambs schools.
The exhibition, which is supported by the Ely-Hereward Rotary, is showcasing over 120 selected artworks from the talented young artists including painting, photography, ceramics and textiles.
The exhibition, which continues until Sunday January 13, is open daily from 12-4pm and entry is free.
Ely-Hereward Rotary president Sarah Lindsell presented the prizes, which were sponsored by Tindalls and other local shops and businesses, to the following students:
Foundation
Finn S. – 1st Lantern Primary School
Florence Y. - 2nd Mepal & Witcham Primary School
Ella-Grace G-W. – 3rd Littleport Community Primary
Key Stage 1
Hannah B. – 1st Littleport Community Primary
Daisy K. – 2nd Lantern Primary School
Sapphire – 3rd Littleport Community Primary
Key Stage 2
Lizzy F. – 1st The Weatheralls Primary School
Gryte – 2nd The Weatheralls Primary School
James W. – 3rd Shade Primary School
Key Stage 3
Annabel T. – 1st Ely College
Alex B. – 2nd Ely College
Ayla W. – 3rd Soham Village College
Key Stage 4
Ella P. – 1st Ely College
Elli-Rai – 2nd Soham Village College
Emille P. – 3rd Soham Village College
Key Stage 5
Archie H. – 1st King’s Ely
Charlie W. – 2nd King’s Ely
Lauryn S. – 3rd King’s Ely
