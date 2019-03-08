Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

PUBLISHED: 14:46 13 May 2019

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Former council leader Charles Roberts blew the myth of retirement out of the window by accepting a £56,400 a year part-time role with his former boss Mayor James Palmer.

Mr Roberts, who quit as leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council and as deputy mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Combined Authority (CAPCA) earlier this month, was unveiled today as a part-time strategic advisor.

"The strategic advisor role will require hours equivalent to four days work per week, on a pro rata salary of £70, 514" said a statement from Mayor Palmer's political and communications adviser Luke Page.

For his £1,100 a week pay cheque Mr Roberts will focus on helping the mayor to deliver 12 of the projects laid out in CAPCA's business plan.

One of the key planks of that plan is housing and apart from growing the delivery of Community Land Trusts, Mr Roberts will be tasked with working up a scheme to deliver the '£100,000 house'. That is a scheme where by the mayor's land capture value policy of buying up land cheaply can be used to build homes for first time buyers.

You may also want to watch:

If planning is granted the mayor could use some of the land being sought for CLT schemes at Wilburton and Kennett to be used for his new '£100,000 homes' initiative. People would buy the homes through normal channels with the only string being that the discounted price would be reflected in any profit they might make.

Mayor James Palmer said: "Charles' experience means he will be able to hit the ground running and the quality of his work and advice will be invaluable me. He is someone in whom I have absolute faith and trust to do an exceptional job."

The mayor said the job was included in CAPCA's "approved staffing structure" and the new reduced budget of £4.5 million was lower than for most other combined authorities.

Mayor Palmer said: "It also has to be borne in mind the higher cost of living in this area - much greater than other regions like Liverpool, the West Midlands and Tees Valley - and the salaries on offer have to take account of this."

Mr Roberts said: "My performance will be judged on how I can help the authority deliver on these schemes and meet the ambitions we have for sustainable economic growth for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough."

Most Read

Thousands of indecent images of children found on father and son’s devices in Littleport

Extreme pornography found on father and son's devices in Littleport. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019.

Inquest opens into the death of local musician Bertie Buck, 29, whose body was pulled from the river at Ely

Performing in Ely, Bertie Buck, 29, who died last month. His body was recovered from the river at Ely near The Cutter. An inquest into his death opened at Huntingdon today. Picture; FACEBOOK

Highs and lows of East Cambridgeshire elections 2019 where turnout rose to almost 40 per cent in some places but dropped to 22 per cent in Littleport

Conservatives cling on in East Cambridgeshire after Liberal Democrat surge. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Most Read

Thousands of indecent images of children found on father and son’s devices in Littleport

Extreme pornography found on father and son's devices in Littleport. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Judge Stuart Green says it is tough to pick a hero when ‘everyone is a worthy winner’. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS 2019.

Inquest opens into the death of local musician Bertie Buck, 29, whose body was pulled from the river at Ely

Performing in Ely, Bertie Buck, 29, who died last month. His body was recovered from the river at Ely near The Cutter. An inquest into his death opened at Huntingdon today. Picture; FACEBOOK

Highs and lows of East Cambridgeshire elections 2019 where turnout rose to almost 40 per cent in some places but dropped to 22 per cent in Littleport

Conservatives cling on in East Cambridgeshire after Liberal Democrat surge. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Brexit minister and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay warns Britain in danger of ‘sleepwalking into remaining in the EU’

Brexit minister and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has warned we are in danger of 'sleepwalking' into remaining in the EU. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Thousands of indecent images of children found on father and son’s devices in Littleport

Extreme pornography found on father and son's devices in Littleport. Picture: ARCHANT.

History experts gather at Ely Library for nostalgic look at the city

History experts gather at Ely Library for nostalgic look at the city. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Commemorative film launch in Ely of the Battle of Heligoland Bight

A poignant film to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen was shown in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists