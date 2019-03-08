Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Former council leader Charles Roberts blew the myth of retirement out of the window by accepting a £56,400 a year part-time role with his former boss Mayor James Palmer.

Mr Roberts, who quit as leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council and as deputy mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Combined Authority (CAPCA) earlier this month, was unveiled today as a part-time strategic advisor.

"The strategic advisor role will require hours equivalent to four days work per week, on a pro rata salary of £70, 514" said a statement from Mayor Palmer's political and communications adviser Luke Page.

For his £1,100 a week pay cheque Mr Roberts will focus on helping the mayor to deliver 12 of the projects laid out in CAPCA's business plan.

One of the key planks of that plan is housing and apart from growing the delivery of Community Land Trusts, Mr Roberts will be tasked with working up a scheme to deliver the '£100,000 house'. That is a scheme where by the mayor's land capture value policy of buying up land cheaply can be used to build homes for first time buyers.

If planning is granted the mayor could use some of the land being sought for CLT schemes at Wilburton and Kennett to be used for his new '£100,000 homes' initiative. People would buy the homes through normal channels with the only string being that the discounted price would be reflected in any profit they might make.

Mayor James Palmer said: "Charles' experience means he will be able to hit the ground running and the quality of his work and advice will be invaluable me. He is someone in whom I have absolute faith and trust to do an exceptional job."

The mayor said the job was included in CAPCA's "approved staffing structure" and the new reduced budget of £4.5 million was lower than for most other combined authorities.

Mayor Palmer said: "It also has to be borne in mind the higher cost of living in this area - much greater than other regions like Liverpool, the West Midlands and Tees Valley - and the salaries on offer have to take account of this."

Mr Roberts said: "My performance will be judged on how I can help the authority deliver on these schemes and meet the ambitions we have for sustainable economic growth for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough."