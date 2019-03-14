Incredible moment as East Cambridgeshire pupil recites Pi to 1,110 decimal places during school’s annual maths department competition

Witchford Village College pupil George Henderson (pictured) managed to recite Pi to an incredible 1,110 decimal places during the school’s annual competition. Picture: WVC WVC

Some may struggle to recite Pi to just 10 decimal places, but a pupil at an East Cambridgeshire school has been entered into the Guinness World Records after reciting it to 1,110 places.

George Henderson of Witchford Village College (WVC) shocked his fellow pupils this afternoon (March 14) after beating his previous record of 264 at the school’s annual maths competition.

March 14 marks ‘Pi Day’ and each year WVC’s maths department test students’ memory when they are tasked to recite the number to the largest decimal point possible.

As George, who is in his final year at the school, was on a work placement last year he was unable to defend his title. He was determined to return this year to break his record.

To put things into perspective, the pupils in second place recited to just over 150 decimal places, making George’s performance that extra bit special.

A spokesman for the college said: “All entrants receive a Pi cookie and those reciting Pi to at least 20 decimal place gain a much sought after Pi badge.

“We will be sending a statement of George’s achievement to The Guinness World Records as we understand that this currently puts him 137th in the world.

“There were several newcomers who put in respectable performance and we are anticipating another good contest next year.”