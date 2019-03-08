Advanced search

Ely man tells council of his dream to create a haven where people can ‘escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of life’

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 March 2019

Michael Grey wants to create an eco friendly haven at his Ely home. He began with a three acre fishing lake but now wants to convert shepherd's hut for overnight stays. Picture; EAST CAMBS PLANNING

Archant

An Ely man, who created a three acre lake for fishing in his back garden and later won consent for up to 10 friends and family to use it, now wants to open up a sideline in tourism.

Michael Grey told East Cambridgeshire planners that converting a shepherds huts on the site for holiday lets will create an “eco friendly, peaceful retreat”.

His application, now before the district council, refers to a place “where people can escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of life”.

He says they will be able to “live simply for a few days with a beautiful view of our lake and be as eco friendly as possible. There is an outside eco toilet and shower”.

In 2016 the council granted consent for the three acre lake and later agreed to some changes that included lifting the restriction on personal angling only.

Now his plans are to rent out the shepherds hut between April and October with check in times between 3pm and 8pm “to help as little disruption to my family home and surrounding neighbours as possible.

“I will have strict rules in place regarding noise as this is my family home.”

Not all residents are happy for the changes proposed to Mr Grey’s home in Ely Road, Queen Adelaide.

One resident told planners he fears that he will be living near to a commercial development shortly “which seems as though this was Mr Grey’s plans all along”.

The neighbour says: “Last summer which was very nice I must say there were occasions where we had to have bedroom windows shut due to late music and young people all around the lake shouting till midnight”.

He said there was also another occasion “when on a nice afternoon in the garden with friends we were subjected to what seemed to be a trials motor cycle roaring round and round the lake. It was not pleasant.”

The neighbour added: “In the past I had pointed out my concerns about this. I am beginning to wonder how far you (the planners) are going to allow plans to be changed just to suit the applicant”.

Another resident, from Prickwillow Road, told planners: “I was disappointed to see the creeping change to what was stated as a personal dream at the outset.”

He asked that highways look at the extra traffic likely to be generated and said he felt the development was outside the Queen Adelaide envelope and would have a “significant impact” on the community.

The council is due to make a decision shortly.

