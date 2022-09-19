News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
East Cambridgeshire pauses to reflect on life of Queen

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:26 AM September 19, 2022
Queen on St Andrew's Church Sutton

An image of Queen Elizabeth II is projected onto St Andrew's Church in Sutton as the village paused to reflect on the Queen's life. - Credit: Elly Hopkin

Many paused to reflect on the life of the Queen on the eve of her state funeral. 

Services of thanksgiving and moments of reflection took place across East Cambridgeshire on September 18 ahead of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today (Monday). 

In Ely, Councillor Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, attended a service at the city’s cathedral alongside the mayoress, deputy mayor and deputy mayoress. 

Mayor of Ely attended Queen thanksgiving service

Cllr Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, attended a service of thanksgiving at Ely Cathedral for the Queen. - Credit: City of Ely Council

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, gave a sermon at the cathedral while The Very Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, spoke. 

Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was also in attendance at the thanksgiving service. 

Dean of Ely Mark Bonney at Ely Cathedral for Queen thanksgiving

The Very Reverend Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, speaks at a service of thanksgiving at Ely Cathedral for the late Queen. - Credit: YouTube/Ely Cathedral

Queen image on St Andrew's Church Sutton

An image of Queen Elizabeth II is projected onto St Andrew's Church in Sutton as the village paused to reflect on the Queen's life. - Credit: Elly Hopkin

Union Jack on St Andrew's Church Sutton

An image of the Union Jack flag is projected onto St Andrew's Church in Sutton as the village paused to reflect on the Queen's life. - Credit: Elly Hopkin

The event, which took place at 10.30am, preceded a moment of reflection event at the Ely war memorial as part of the national one-minute silence at 8pm. 

Floral tributes continued to be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral, while one church paid their respects to the late Queen in another manner. 

Ely war memorial reflection for Queen

A one-minute silence was held at Ely war memorial as part of a national moment of reflection for the Queen. - Credit: Spotted in Ely

Floral tributes for Queen at Ely Cathedral

Floral tributes for the Queen have continued to be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

St Andrew’s Church in Sutton showed an illuminated image of the Queen for the one-minute silence. 

St Andrew's Church Sutton remembers Queen Elizabeth II

St Andrew's Church in Sutton lit up as the village paused to reflect on the Queen's life. - Credit: Elly Hopkin

The Queen
Ely News
Sutton News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
