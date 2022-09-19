Gallery
East Cambridgeshire pauses to reflect on life of Queen
- Credit: Elly Hopkin
Many paused to reflect on the life of the Queen on the eve of her state funeral.
Services of thanksgiving and moments of reflection took place across East Cambridgeshire on September 18 ahead of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today (Monday).
In Ely, Councillor Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, attended a service at the city’s cathedral alongside the mayoress, deputy mayor and deputy mayoress.
The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, gave a sermon at the cathedral while The Very Revd Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, spoke.
Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was also in attendance at the thanksgiving service.
The event, which took place at 10.30am, preceded a moment of reflection event at the Ely war memorial as part of the national one-minute silence at 8pm.
Floral tributes continued to be laid on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral, while one church paid their respects to the late Queen in another manner.
St Andrew’s Church in Sutton showed an illuminated image of the Queen for the one-minute silence.