Safety guidance for play areas

The council will be displaying the following safety guidance by each play area:

• Do not use the play equipment if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19

• Sanitise hands before and after use (where washing facilities are not available please use hand sanitiser gel)

• Avoid touching your face

• Facemasks are recommended where possible

• Children should be supervised to maintain good hygiene and social distancing

• If social distancing cannot be maintained, please wait until the equipment is free

• Please do not consume food or drink while using the play equipment