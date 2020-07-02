Advanced search

New safety guidance announced as district’s play areas gear up to re-open following coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:29 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 02 July 2020

Nineteen outdoor play areas across East Cambridgeshire will re-open this Saturday (July 4) with a new set of safety guidelines following the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Nineteen outdoor play areas across East Cambridgeshire will re-open this Saturday (July 4) with a new set of safety guidelines following the coronavirus lockdown .

Safety guidance for play areas

The council will be displaying the following safety guidance by each play area:

• Do not use the play equipment if you are showing any symptoms of COVID-19

• Sanitise hands before and after use (where washing facilities are not available please use hand sanitiser gel)

• Avoid touching your face

• Facemasks are recommended where possible

• Children should be supervised to maintain good hygiene and social distancing

• If social distancing cannot be maintained, please wait until the equipment is free

• Please do not consume food or drink while using the play equipment

Following guidance from central Government, East Cambridgeshire District Council says it has ‘undertaken a thorough inspection of all play equipment under its control to ensure it is safe for use’.

From Saturday, play equipment in the following areas will re-open for use.

• Beresford Road, Ely

• Brooke Grove, Ely

• Collier Close, Ely

• Goldsmith Court, Ely

• Jubilee Gardens, Ely

• Kingsley Walk, Ely

• Morley Drive Toddler Play Area, Ely

• Murfitt Close, Ely

• Pocket Park, Ely

• Tennyson Place, Ely

• Fishers Bank, Littleport

• Sandys Crescent, Littleport

• Meadow Way, Mepal

• Bittern Grove, Soham

• Downfields, Soham

• Kingfisher Drive, Soham

• Lapwing Way, Soham

• Teal Avenue, Soham

• Victoria Green, Witchford

These play areas will be inspected regularly by a member of the council’s parks and open spaces team ‘to ensure safety levels are maintained’.

The council says that “other play areas within the district but not listed could be the responsibility of the parish council or another organisation.

“While guidance for playgrounds is provided by central Government, please read the signs provided at each play area as additional advice relevant to that specific area may be provided.

Cllr David Brown, chairman of East Cambs District Council’s finance and assets committee said: “Playgrounds are a valuable community asset that provide essential physical and social development opportunities for the children in our district.

“We want children to have fun on our playgrounds, but we urge parents and care givers to ensure that they do so safely, to minimise the risk of infection.

“We ask that they follow the guidance provided and supervise children using the equipment.”

For more information about play areas in East Cambridgeshire click here.

