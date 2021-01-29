Whoops! East Cambs isn’t home to UK’s noisiest neighbours after all
- Credit: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels
Residents in east Cambridgeshire can sleep soundly tonight knowing that the region isn’t home to the UK’s noisiest neighbours.
Earlier this month we reported that those living in the east of the county made the most noise complaints in the entire country.
Bankrate UK provided us with the data from their Freedom of Information request (FOI) to East Cambridgeshire District Council.
It has now been revealed that Bankrate UK had made an error, and east Cambridgeshire doesn’t even rank in the top 10 counties.
A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately an error was made by our team when processing the FOI data on behalf of Bankrate UK.
“South Cambridgeshire’s data was mistaken for East Cambridgeshire.
“We have now corrected this error, however due to the population sizes differing, Brighton and Hove City Council is now in fact the local authority with the noisiest neighbours.
“South Cambridgeshire does feature in the top ten, but in sixth place, with a total of 4,899 complaints, the equivalent of 1,540 complaints per 50,000 residents.”
