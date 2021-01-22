East Cambridgeshire is ‘home to the noisiest neighbours in the country’
East Cambridgeshire has been officially named the home of the noisiest neighbours, with thousands of complaints relating to music, DIY and dogs barking.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Bankrate UK revealed the councils across the county that have received the most complaints, with east Cambs winning first place.
The FOI exposed 4,999 complaints to East Cambridgeshire District Council since November 2017, that’s one in 17 residents lodging a grievance.
A spokesperson for Bankrate UK said: “Everybody needs good neighbours… but they don’t always get them.
“And it turns out, the unlikely region of East Cambridgeshire is home to the noisiest neighbours in the country.
“Overall East Cambridgeshire council received the most neighbour complaints per 50,000 people.
“It also came top for complaints about music and DIY noise, and was 10th for noise relating to dogs barking.
“The analysis also revealed neighbours in East Cambridgeshire were the most likely to report a complaint relating to music, with one in 50 residents lodging a grievance between 2017-2020.”
