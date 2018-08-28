Nissen hut ‘eyesores’ can be demolished and replaced with two family homes says East Cambridgeshire District Council

Two Nissen huts at Whitegate Farm, Mepal, that neighbours considered an eyesore can be demolished and two family homes built there instead. Picture; GOOGLE Archant

Neighbours wrote in welcoming the demolition of two Nissen huts and their replacement with new homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Cambridgeshire District Council approved the bid by Whitegate Farm, Witcham Road, Mepal, for the development which will comprise of two four-bed family homes.

One neighbour told the council: We would like to welcome the demolition of the two Nissen huts. We have lived here for 19 years and in all that time they have been an eyesore.

“We think the proposed dwellings will enhance the area and the make the outlook of our house much better”.

Another neighbour described the huts as “dilapidated and an eyesore” and they too looked forward to an improved outlook.

Only one dissenting voice was heard among those asked to comment on the proposal and that was the parish council.

A district council planning officer noted they have “objected to the proposals as it would mean the loss of the Nissen huts: the site is also outside of the development envelope for Sutton.”

East Cambs Council says that because they are unable to demonstrate a five year housing land supply the proposal “can be considered acceptable in principle”.