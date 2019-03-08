When 39 became 28 - and what happened to the former 39 members of East Cambridgeshire District Council
PUBLISHED: 11:46 05 May 2019
An interesting perspective of East Cambs District Council and what happened to former councillors who did not stand, were not selected, were selected and won, were selected and lost.
Worth noting of course the former council had 39 members but was reorganised and now has only 28.
Councillor Allen Alderson DID NOT STAND
Councillor Michael Allan DID NOT STAND
Councillor Christine Ambrose Smith RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor David Ambrose Smith RETAINED HIS SEAT
Councillor Sue Austen RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Anna Bailey RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Derrick Beckett LOST
Councillor Ian Bovingdon RETAINED HIS SEAT
Councillor Mike Bradley LOST
Councillor David Brown RETAINED HIS SEAT
Councillor David Chaplin DID NOT STAND
Councillor Steve Cheetham DID NOT STAND
Councillor Paul Cox DID NOT STAND
Councillor Peter Cresswell DID NOT STAND
Councillor Lorna Dupre RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Lavinia Edwards RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Lis Every RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Mark Goldsack LOST
Councillor Elaine Griffin-Singh DID NOT STAND
Councillor Coralie Green DID NOT STAND
Councillor Neil Hitchin DID NOT STAND
Councillor Richard Hobbs LOST
Councillor Julia Huffer RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Mark Hugo DID NOT STAND
Councillor Bill Hunt RETAINED HIS SEAT
Councillor Chris Morris DID NOT STAND
Councillor Andrew Pearson DID NOT STAND
Councillor Charles Roberts DID NOT STAND
Councillor Hamish Ross DID NOT STAND
Councillor Mike Rouse LOST
Councillor Dan Schumann RETAINED HIS SEAT
Councillor Joshua Schumann RETAINED HIS SEAT
Councillor Carol Sennitt LOST
Councillor Alan Sharp DID NOT STAND
Councillor Mathew Shuter LOST
Councillor Stuart Smith LOST
Councillor Lisa Stubbs RETAINED HER SEAT
Councillor Jo Webber DID NOT STAND
Councillor Christine Whelan RETAINED HER SEAT