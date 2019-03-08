Mum's heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious 'life changing' injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY Archant

Mum Sara Harrington has made an emotional appeal for witnesses after her son Josiah received "life changing" injuries in a horrific motor cycle crash.

Mrs Harrington's heartfelt plea came after Josiah, 20, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton at around 7pm on Thursday, November 7.

Mrs Harrington said: "I believe several people may have witnessed this dreadful accident, and I appeal to you as a mother, please come forward with any information to the police at Ely police station."

She said: "I would just like to extend on behalf of my Josiah, a huge thank you to everyone that came to his aid and assisted in any way the night he was knocked off his motorbike in this horrific accident."

Mrs Harrington said: "My amazing son is so lucky to be alive; his injuries are not now life threatening but they are most certainly life changing," she said.

"He is the kindest most wonderful young man you could wish to meet.

"I have today and will be for the next few months constantly by his bedside in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, where due to his shattered pelvis, his broken right femur, and his two broken wrists, he is incapable of helping himself in any way."

She said: "He has already undergone one major operation to plate and pin the pelvis and right leg, and will be having both wrists pinned and plated in the next couple of days."

"Josiah would so much like to personally thank the people that helped him at the roadside, but we have no names, so please if you were one of them let me know."

"I have been overwhelmed by the response regarding the accident, and all the best wishes, love and support from you all, words are nowhere near enough. Thank you all so very much."

She said that on Sunday Josiah was transferred from the high dependency unit to the orthopaedic ward.

She said: "He is comfortable in the areas that have been repaired namely the pelvis and the leg, but his broken wrists are giving him pain. He is looking forward to his next operation to get them fixed, if looking forward is the right word; it sounds strange to put it like that.

"He cannot move at all, and I cannot imagine how dreadful that must be for him."

Mrs Harrington said that in the day time he has "me and his amazing girlfriend Carissa attending to his every need, keeping him upbeat and positive, pushing protein drinks into him to fuel his recovery.

"I think when he is alone at night it must be quite a different story."

She said there would be more x-rays and treatment in the days and weeks to come.

"He gets extremely tired and is in and out of sleep most of the day," she said.

"He wants me to thank everyone sincerely for their best wishes. I am so very proud of my warrior, not one complaint from him, still that amazing smile radiates from his handsome face and say 'don't worry about me mum, I am fine'."

Mrs Harrington added: "We have been truly blessed to have had him saved for us.

"How does one thank the emergency services and hospital staff enough, they are truly very special people in every sense of the word."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers investigating a serious collision on the A142 near Sutton are appealing for witnesses.

"At about 7pm a Ford Focus and a Yamaha MT03 motorcycle were involved in a collision. Officers and paramedics attended the scene.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

"The road was closed while the incident was dealt with. No arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the build up to it, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 429 of November 7.