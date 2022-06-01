Exciting updates from artist Cary Outis - Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) is taking shape ready for Visit Ely's Eel Parade this Sunday 5 June - Credit: Babylon Arts

Here are some of the events taking place for the Platinum Jubilee in East Cambridgeshire.

Thursday 2 June



Ely: Ely is preparing for a long weekend of celebrations, food and music, starting on Thursday with the lighting of its own beacon at St. Mary's Green. Ely Markets is holding a Jubilee Charter Market.

Soham: Celebration event from 2:00pm on the Recreation Ground.

Sutton: The village kicks off its Jubilee weekend celebrations.

Haddenham: The village launches its weekend celebrations with the lighting of a Jubilee beacon.

Woodditton and Saxon Street: Jubilee afternoon tea.

Cheveley: Platinum Jubilee Festival.

Swaffham Bulbeck and Lode: Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving.





Friday 3 June

Ely: Ely Markets is holding a Platinum Jubilee Market Celebration between 9:00am and 4:00pm. There will be street food, crafts, live music, dancing and family fun. There is also a Grand Jubilee Food, Drink and Craft Fair on Palace Green and St. Mary's Green. Markets are also being held on 4 and 5 June.

Littleport: Judging takes place for the best-decorated house competition.





Saturday 4 June

Ely: family Fun Day, St. Mary's Green.

Soham: There will be a televised version of the concert on Soham Recreation Ground as well as a Beacon Trail as part of a series of events put on by Soham Town Council and local organisations.

Mepal: Special Jubilee Village Fete.

Prickwillow: Jubilee Picnic in the Park.

Swaffham Prior: Jubilee Celebrations.





Sunday 5 June

Ely: Jubil-Eel Day, Jubilee Gardens, Ely.

Burwell: Tea for the Queen will be held at Burwell Museum.

Bottisham: A Jubilee Celebration Service, Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham.

Littleport: Platinum Jubilee Picnic, 1:00pm to 5:00pm, Peacock Meadows, Littleport.

Kirtling and Upend: Afternoon tea.





(List prepared by East Cambridgeshire District Council)
























