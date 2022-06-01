Jubilee events across East Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Babylon Arts
Here are some of the events taking place for the Platinum Jubilee in East Cambridgeshire.
Thursday 2 June
Ely: Ely is preparing for a long weekend of celebrations, food and music, starting on Thursday with the lighting of its own beacon at St. Mary's Green. Ely Markets is holding a Jubilee Charter Market.
Soham: Celebration event from 2:00pm on the Recreation Ground.
Sutton: The village kicks off its Jubilee weekend celebrations.
Haddenham: The village launches its weekend celebrations with the lighting of a Jubilee beacon.
Woodditton and Saxon Street: Jubilee afternoon tea.
Cheveley: Platinum Jubilee Festival.
Swaffham Bulbeck and Lode: Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving.
Friday 3 June
Ely: Ely Markets is holding a Platinum Jubilee Market Celebration between 9:00am and 4:00pm. There will be street food, crafts, live music, dancing and family fun. There is also a Grand Jubilee Food, Drink and Craft Fair on Palace Green and St. Mary's Green. Markets are also being held on 4 and 5 June.
Littleport: Judging takes place for the best-decorated house competition.
Saturday 4 June
Ely: family Fun Day, St. Mary's Green.
Soham: There will be a televised version of the concert on Soham Recreation Ground as well as a Beacon Trail as part of a series of events put on by Soham Town Council and local organisations.
Mepal: Special Jubilee Village Fete.
Prickwillow: Jubilee Picnic in the Park.
Swaffham Prior: Jubilee Celebrations.
Sunday 5 June
Most Read
- 1 Man prises open greyhound's mouth in vain bid to save pet cat
- 2 Wife pays tribute to fishmonger and 'lifeline' Billy
- 3 Plans to bridge £20m gap for station relocation are revealed
- 4 Conman who used false names jailed for 8 years for major fraud
- 5 Official replica of The Queen’s coronation dress on display at cathedral
- 6 'Devoted dad' Luke Norris, 33, named as river death crash victim
- 7 Ex footballer Thomas Robson-Kanu moves health food HQ to Fenland
- 8 Thieves steal 15 bikes intended for Ukrainian refugees
- 9 One time Barclays bank goes under the hammer
- 10 Mum of man who drowned at beauty spot speaks of frustration after inquest
Ely: Jubil-Eel Day, Jubilee Gardens, Ely.
Burwell: Tea for the Queen will be held at Burwell Museum.
Bottisham: A Jubilee Celebration Service, Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham.
Littleport: Platinum Jubilee Picnic, 1:00pm to 5:00pm, Peacock Meadows, Littleport.
Kirtling and Upend: Afternoon tea.
(List prepared by East Cambridgeshire District Council)