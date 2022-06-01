News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Jubilee events across East Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:31 AM June 1, 2022
Eel updates

Exciting updates from artist Cary Outis - Eel-izabeth (the new Ely eel) is taking shape ready for Visit Ely's Eel Parade this Sunday 5 June - Credit: Babylon Arts

Here are some of the events taking place for the Platinum Jubilee in East Cambridgeshire.  

Thursday 2 June 

 
Ely: Ely is preparing for a long weekend of celebrations, food and music, starting on Thursday with the lighting of its own beacon at St. Mary's Green. Ely Markets is holding a Jubilee Charter Market. 
Soham: Celebration event from 2:00pm on the Recreation Ground. 
Sutton: The village kicks off its Jubilee weekend celebrations. 
Haddenham: The village launches its weekend celebrations with the lighting of a Jubilee beacon. 
Woodditton and Saxon Street: Jubilee afternoon tea. 
Cheveley: Platinum Jubilee Festival. 
Swaffham Bulbeck and Lode: Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving. 


Friday 3 June 

Ely: Ely Markets is holding a Platinum Jubilee Market Celebration between 9:00am and 4:00pm. There will be street food, crafts, live music, dancing and family fun. There is also a Grand Jubilee Food, Drink and Craft Fair on Palace Green and St. Mary's Green. Markets are also being held on 4 and 5 June.  
Littleport: Judging takes place for the best-decorated house competition. 


Saturday 4 June 

Ely: family Fun Day, St. Mary's Green. 
Soham: There will be a televised version of the concert on Soham Recreation Ground as well as a Beacon Trail as part of a series of events put on by Soham Town Council and local organisations. 
Mepal: Special Jubilee Village Fete. 
Prickwillow: Jubilee Picnic in the Park. 
Swaffham Prior: Jubilee Celebrations. 


Sunday 5 June 

Ely: Jubil-Eel Day, Jubilee Gardens, Ely. 
Burwell: Tea for the Queen will be held at Burwell Museum. 
Bottisham: A Jubilee Celebration Service, Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham. 
Littleport: Platinum Jubilee Picnic, 1:00pm to 5:00pm, Peacock Meadows, Littleport. 
Kirtling and Upend: Afternoon tea. 


(List prepared by East Cambridgeshire District Council)







