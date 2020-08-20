Send us your GCSE success stories
PUBLISHED: 10:53 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 20 August 2020
Archant
Are you an East Cambridgeshire student and collecting your GCSE results today? If so, we’d love to share your news.
We cant be at your schools today but if you go to Ely College, King’s Ely, Soham Village College, Littleport Academy or Witchford Village College and want to celebrate your results, please get in touch with us.
The results and any photographs you send us will then be published on our website and in print.
Send yours or your child’s name, the school attended and results along with any photographs via email to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk and john.elworthy@archant.co.uk
