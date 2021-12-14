East Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to check their waste collection calendar to find out more about festive bin day changes this Christmas and New Year. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Residents in East Cambridgeshire are being urged to check their waste collection calendar to find out more about festive bin day changes this Christmas and New Year.

They will have their waste collected earlier than scheduled ahead of Christmas Day.

Following Christmas Day, collection dates will be later than usual.

The first earlier services will commence on Saturday December 18, instead of Monday December 20.

East Cambs Street Scene runs waste and recycling collection services on behalf of East East Cambs Council.

Councillor Julia Huffer, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “East Cambs Street Scene does a fantastic job at collecting waste from across the district and we are incredibly grateful for the work they carry out.

“These changes are implemented every year to allow for Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

“This year, the team are under extra pressure to collect waste as they juggle the effects of COVID-19, combined with a national shortage of HGV drivers.

“Black sacks and blue bins will continue to be collected under the normal frequency but on slightly different days.

"However, ECSS has made the tough decision to temporarily suspend green waste collections from Monday December 13 to Friday January 28 inclusive.

“I would ask all residents to support East Cambs Street Scene during this particularly busy and difficult time by keeping an eye on collection dates and minimising waste where possible.”

A list of bank holiday collection dates are available here or you can type in your postcode here.

For more information on green waste collections and advice on how to reduce green waste please click here.

When will services be carried out?

Normal collection and revised collection dates:

Monday, 20 December – collection on Saturday, 18 December

Tuesday, 21 December – collection on Monday, 20 December

Wednesday, 22 December – collection on Tuesday, 21 December

Thursday, 23 December – collection on Wednesday, 22 December

Friday, 24 December – collection on Thursday, 23 December

Monday, 27 December – collection on Friday, 24 December

Tuesday, 28 December – collection on Wednesday, 29 December

Wednesday, 29 December – collection on Thursday, 30 December

Thursday, 30 December – collection on Friday, 31 December

Friday, 31 December – collection on Tuesday, 4 January

Monday, 3 January – collection on Wednesday, 5 January

Tuesday, 4 January – collection on Thursday, 6 January

Wednesday, 5 January – collection on Friday, 7 January

Thursday, 6 January – collection on Saturday, 8 January

Friday, 7 January – collection on Monday, 10 January

Monday, 10 January – collection on Tuesday, 11 January

Tuesday, 11 January – collection on Wednesday, 12 January

Wednesday, 12 January – collection on Thursday, 13 January

Thursday, 13 January – collection on Friday, 14, January

Friday, 14 January – collection on Saturday, 15 January

Black sack and blue bin collections will return to their regular schedule on Monday January 17.

Green waste collections will resume after Friday January 28.

What should you do with your waste:

Cardboard and hard plastic packaging from toys and cards can be recycled in blue bins

Embellished or sparkly wrapping paper cannot be recycled and including them in blue bins could potentially contaminate the whole truck’s load.

Plastic containers, tins and bottles should all be washed out before being placed into blue bins for recycling.

To minimise food waste, we are encouraging our residents not to over-shop this festive season and buy only what they need.

Uncooked food waste can be composted.

East Cambs Street Scene will also be collecting real Christmas trees when green bin collections return after Friday January 28.

If the tree is taller or wider than the bin, it should be cut into pieces no bigger than the bin and placed next to the green bin.

Bins and black sacks must be outside residents’ properties by 7am on the day of collection and not before 6pm the day before.

Residents can find details of their bin dates using the ‘Find your collection day’ tool on East Cambridgeshire District Council’s website.