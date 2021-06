Published: 12:11 PM June 18, 2021

Scotland fans at Central station in Glasgow as they prepare to travel to London ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. - Credit: PA

One of sport's oldest rivalries is renewed tonight as England take on neighbours Scotland at Euro 2020 – here's where you can watch the match.

If you don’t fancy watching on TV, there are several entertainment venues across east Cambridgeshire showing the game this evening (June 18).

Full list of venues showing Euro 2020 England vs Scotland:

Isle of Ely

Five Bells, Burwell

The Maids Head, Wicken

The Three Pickerels, Mepal

The Anchor, Little Downham

The Village Inn, Witchford

Soham Town Rangers FC

Ely City FC

England, who beat Croatia in their Group D opener on Sunday, will look to reign supreme over the 'Auld Enemy', who are competing in their first major tournament in 23 years, as they look to advance to the knockout stages at Wembley Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, June 18 at 8pm BST at Wembley Stadium.

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST and can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub.

Are you showing the game in east Cambridgeshire? If we’ve missed you from our list, please email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk to be added.