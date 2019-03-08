Advanced search

Here's all the candidates running in next week's East Cambs elections

PUBLISHED: 17:27 26 April 2019

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Archant

Here’s a list of all candidates running in next weeks East Cambridgeshire elections:

Voting takes place on May 2 and the results will be counted the following morning.

BOTTISHAM (2)

Charlotte Cane (Lib Dem)

Jane Goodland (Lab)

Steve McGrady (Green)

Steven O'Dell (Lab)

Mathew Shuter (Con)*

Bradley Thurston (Con)*

John Trapp (Lib Dem)

BURWELL (2)

David Brown (Con)*

Martyn Cubitt (UKIP)

Livinia Edwards (Con)

Hilary Sage (Lab)

Liz Swift (Lab)

Floramay Waterhouse (Lib Dem)

Catherine Wrench (Lib Dem)

Hebe Wrench (Lib Dem)

DOWNHAM (1)

Anna Bailey (Con)*

Doris Brenke (Lib Dem)

Owen Winters (Ind)

ELY EAST (2)

Matthew Downey (Lib Dem)

Lis Every (Con)*

Richard Hobbs (Con)*

Isobel Morris (Lab)

Louise Moschetta (Lab)

Clive Semmens (Green)

Kevin Wilkins (Lib Dems)

ELY NORTH (2)

Sarah Bellow (Con)

Edward Carlsson-Brown (Lab)

Rebecca Denness (Lab)

Simon Harries (Lib Dems)

Mike Rouse (Con)*

Alison Whelan (Lib Dem)

ELY WEST (3)

Susan Austen (Lib Dems)*

John Borland (Ind)

Gemma Bristow (Green)

Sarah Fraser (Lab)

Mark Hucker (Lab)

Helen Merrick (Con)

David Miller (Con)

Charlie Page (Con)

Sarah Perkins (Lab)

Paola Trimarco (Lib Dem)

Christine Whelan (Lib Dem)

FORDHAM & ISLEHAM (2)

Derrick Beckett (Ind)

Chris Crickmar (Lab)

Connor Docwra (Lib Dem)

Jamie Goodman (Lab)

Julia Huffer (Con)

Rupert Moss-Eccardt (Lib Dem)

Jushua Schumann (Con)

HADDENHAM (1)

Lydia Hill (Lab)

Carly Juneau (Green)

Stuart Smith (Con)*

Gareth Wilson (Lib Dem)

LITTLEPORT (3)

Christine Ambrose Smith (Con)

David Ambrose Smith (Con)

Martyn Double (Lib Dem)

Siobhan Doube (Lib Dem)

Lindsay Harris (Lib Dem)

Lee Phillips (Green)

Jo Webber (Con)

SOHAM NORTH (2)

Chris Abbott (Lab)

Victoria Charlesworth (Lib Dem)

Eileen Foley (Lab)

Mark Goldsack (Con)*

Alec Jones (Lib Dem)

Carol Sennitt (Con)*

SOHAM SOUTH (2)

Ian Bovingdon (Con)*

Janna Burnett (Lib Dem)

Lucy Frost (Lab)

Dan Schumann (Con)*

Peter Tyson (Lab)

Charles Warner (Lib Dem)

STRETHAM (2)

Ian Allen (Lab)

Bill Hunt (Con)*

Gill Spencer (Lab)

Lisa Stubbs (Con)*

Rosemary Westwell (Lib Dem)

Pauline Wilson (Lib Dem)

SUTTON (2)

Mike Bradley (Con)

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dems)*

Mark Inskip (Lib Dems)

Beth Skelham (Con)

WOODDITTON (2)

Teresa Crickmar (Lab)

Richard Fullerton (UKIP)

Christopher Ross (Lib Dems)

Alan Sharp (Con)

Susan Smith (Lab)

Amy Starkey (Con)

Zoe Whelan (Lib Dems)

