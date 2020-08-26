Free counselling service helps over 100 people on their journey to a debt-free life

A free counselling service in east Cambridgeshire has helped more than 100 people on their journey to a debt-free life.

This year marks the third birthday of the Ely & District Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre.

The service has been adapted to adhere to Government social distancing guidance to ensure the safety of staff and clients and is continuing to support clients with problem debt.

CAP is now finding different ways of fundraising so that they can provide their free services to more people.

John Hociej, centre manager, is undertaking a sponsored walk on Saturday, September 5, from St John’s College Cambridge to St Mary’s Church in Ely.

Duncan Bridges is hosting a virtual Lego brick show during September, the proceeds of which will be donated to the debt centre.

Mr Hociej said: “It is great that we are open again and can help people. We have been in a lot of homes during these three years and learned about some very sad situations.

“Debt can be so destructive, making people feel so desperate, scared to go out or even open the curtains. Yet I know that no matter however bad it might seem there is always hope.

“The benefit of the way CAP works is that it is really thorough, we are walking with each person, step by step, until they become debt free.

“The common reasons for debt include low income, relationship breakdown, joblessness, problems with benefits, illness or bereavement.

“CAP’s service is available to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background.”

If you need debt help, visit www.capuk.org or call 0800 328 0006