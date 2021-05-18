Published: 5:10 PM May 18, 2021

A fourth wave of funding for businesses in east Cambridgeshire hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and have been ineligible for other grant schemes will become available. - Credit: Facebook/Enjoy Ely More

Businesses in east Cambridgeshire who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to access a fourth round of funding.

East Cambridgeshire District Council has published details of its fourth round of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme to provide support to business sectors, who have been ineligible for support from other grant schemes.

The ARG scheme is designed to provide support to businesses who were significantly impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in place from February 16, 2021 - April 12, 2021 and have not been eligible for the Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) or Restart Grants.

The ARG is a discretionary funding scheme managed by the district council to support businesses during periods of lockdown relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on everyone but especially businesses.

“As a council, we recognise the particularly challenging times businesses have faced and that’s why we are incredibly pleased to be opening up the fourth round of the ARG grant.”

The grants will be a one-off payment and are available for businesses who experienced a loss of income of over 30 per cent that was directly related to, or as a result of national restrictions from February 16 – April 12.

Cllr Brown added: “The scheme is designed to provide assistance to those businesses who may not have been eligible for support through previous schemes such as the LRSG or the Restart Grant.

“I would urge all businesses to visit the Council website to check their eligibility and if possible, apply for any funding they are entitled to.”

As part of the ARG scheme, businesses that do not have a business rates account may be entitled to £4,500 if operating from a commercial property, £3,000 if they are operating from a domestic property or £3,000 if they are a community facility such as village hall.

Open customer-facing businesses with or without a business rates account, who were allowed to remain open but severely impacted by Covid restrictions between February 16 – 12th April 12 may be entitled to a one-off grant payment of £2,500.

Businesses can ask for more details and apply online by emailing covid19businessgrants@eastcambs.gov.uk, or by calling 01353 665555.

The closing date for applications for the scheme is 5pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021.