Councillor shares 'perfect' vaccine experience to encourage others
An East Cambridgeshire councillor has shared his "painless, professional and quick" experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine to urge people to do the same.
75-year-old Cambridgeshire County Councillor Bill Hunt said he was "delighted" to take up his offer to be vaccinated in Ely at the weekend.
Having had his vaccine at 2.10pm on Sunday, he said: "The whole experience can only be described as perfect.
"Everybody was just lovely, professional, friendly and quick. The vaccination was painless and didn’t take long at all.
"I was in and out in under 10 minutes and I didn't even feel the 'jab'."
Cllr Hunt is now urging everybody who is invited to be vaccinated to join the band of "satisfied customers.
"It’s worth reminding everyone to continue adhering to the public health guidance, as it’s still possible to pass on the virus to those who are not protected, even after being vaccinated.”
