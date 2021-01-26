News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Councillor shares 'perfect' vaccine experience to encourage others

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:24 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM January 26, 2021
East Cambridgeshire councillor Bill Hunt getting the Covid-19 vaccine

East Cambridgeshire councillor Bill Hunt has shared his "painless, professional and quick" experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine to urge people to do the same.

An East Cambridgeshire councillor has shared his "painless, professional and quick" experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine to urge people to do the same.

75-year-old Cambridgeshire County Councillor Bill Hunt said he was "delighted" to take up his offer to be vaccinated in Ely at the weekend.

Having had his vaccine at 2.10pm on Sunday, he said: "The whole experience can only be described as perfect.

East Cambridgeshire councillor Bill Hunt outside the Cathedral Medical Centre in Ely.

East Cambridgeshire councillor Bill Hunt has shared his "painless, professional and quick" experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine. He is pictured before getting the vaccine, outside the Cathedral Medical Centre in Ely. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

"Everybody was just lovely, professional, friendly and quick. The vaccination was painless and didn’t take long at all. 

"I was in and out in under 10 minutes and I didn't even feel the 'jab'."

East Cambridgeshire councillor Bill Hunt getting the Covid-19 vaccine

East Cambridgeshire councillor Bill Hunt has shared his "painless, professional and quick" experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine. He is pictured getting the vaccine. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Cllr Hunt is now urging everybody who is invited to be vaccinated to join the band of "satisfied customers.

"It’s worth reminding everyone to continue adhering to the public health guidance, as it’s still possible to pass on the virus to those who are not protected, even after being vaccinated.”

