Ely woman admits fly tipping carrier bags of rubbish but denies she dumped a mop bucket, pizza box and a pillow - she still gets hit with big fine

The one that got away: The East Cambs Street Scene crew visited Prickwillow Road in Ely, Padnal Way in Wicken and Knaves Acre Drove in Isleham. Items which were collected from these areas include a sofa, mattress, toys and a fridge. However they have caught an Ely woman who has now been fined. Picture; EAST CAMBS COUNCIL Archant

An Ely woman has been fined for fly tipping carrier bags full of rubbish on two occasions but denied she was responsible for a mop bucket, pizza boxes and a mop bucket found in the same spot.

Naomi Nunn, of Allen Road, appeared before Cambridge magistrates' court, and was fined £320 for each incident.

The first offence related to carrier bags being dumped on Allen Road on August 21 last year and the court heard Nunn took responsibility for the offence.

But she claimed she had only left carrier bags, not the pillow, mop bucket, pizza boxes and drink bottles that were left at the scene.

The second incident on December 6 also related to carrier bags of rubbish being left on Allen Road.

Nunn however stated that she did not put the baby changing mat or nappies out that were also found.

Magistrates issued a fine of £320 in respect of both offences.

A fixed penalty notice was initially sent to Nunn in August; however the council received no response. Following the second incident in December, further communication was relayed from the council to Nunn.

With there being no response, the matter was referred for court action.

Liz Knox, environmental services manager at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "Public safety is hugely important to the council and in this case, there was risk in the manner in which the waste was dumped on Allen Road.

"There was also a risk to Miss Nunn, who had included personal information in the waste which could have led to identity fraud.

"The court urged Miss Nunn to be more careful in the future.

"For the protection of both the public and Miss Nunn, we had to take legal action.

"All residents of the district must comply with fly-tipping laws or be prepared to face the consequences."

For more information on the illegal dumping of waste, visit the East Cambridgeshire District Council website: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/environment/fly-tipping-illegal-dumping-waste

Fly-tipping on public land can be reported to customer services on 01353 665555 or via the council's self service portal using an online form.

The council says they will need to know:

- the date, time and place where you saw the fly-tip

- a description of what has been tipped, and how much there is

- any vehicle registration or description (if known)

- a description of the person/people involved (if witnessed)

- do you have a photo or video of the event taking place?

- your contact details (in case our officers have trouble locating the tip)

- whether or not you would be willing to provide a statement for a prosecution

- and, do you know of any other witnesses?