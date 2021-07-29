Published: 3:42 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM July 29, 2021

The team at Palace Green Homes, which was set up by East Cambridgeshire District Council in 2016 to help address the shortage of new housing across the district. Profits are re-invested back into the council. - Credit: PALACE GREEN HOMES

‘Be lean, be clean and be green’: those are the three commitments of a sustainability policy published by East Cambs Council’s housing company.

The report by Palace Green Homes highlights their ambition to create sustainable local communities across East Cambridgeshire and helping to reach net zero carbon by 2050.

It states that the company will ‘adopt a bespoke approach to each development but will ensure a fabric first approach to buildings’.

This includes ‘carefully selecting the materials used, maximising what the materials of the building itself can achieve and minimising the need for additional heating and cooling properties’.

The company will also ‘utilise energy efficient fixtures and fittings in every property and use renewable technology susolar panels and car-charging points’.

You may also want to watch:

Palace Green Homes operates under East Cambridgeshire District Council, which declared a climate emergency in October 2019.