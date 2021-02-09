News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Council tops 75 per cent housing delivery threshold test

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:47 PM February 9, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM February 9, 2021
Councillor Bill Hunt, chairman of East Cambs District Council's planning committee,

East Cambridgeshire District Council has topped its 75 per cent housing delivery threshold test to 87 per cent.

Results of the central Government's housing delivery test show that the council has surpassed the deemed ‘threshold’.

The council says the measurement, alongside the confirmation of a five-year land supply in December 2020, means that it is "in a strong position to resist speculative development in the district". 

The housing delivery test, which is an annual measurement made by central Government, reviews the number of homes built in the past three years in the area of the relevant plan-making authorities.

Councillor Bill Hunt, chairman of the planning committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “I am delighted with this result. 

"By passing this test and maintaining a healthy supply of developable lands in the right places through our Local Plan, we can continue to resist unwanted speculative development that could otherwise threaten our towns and villages." 

