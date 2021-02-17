Published: 11:06 AM February 17, 2021

East Cambridgeshire residents aged 60 and over are being asked to share their views on how Covid-19 has affected them. Cllr David Ambrose Smith (left), chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

People aged 60 and over are being asked to share their views on how Covid-19 has affected them to find out what support they need following changes in restrictions.

East Cambridgeshire District Council's survey follows a review of coronavirus statistics for the district, which shows a disproportionate amount of positive cases among the over 60s population.

The survey, which is being led by the East Cambs Co-ordination Hub, is now open and will run until March 14.

Councillor David Ambrose-Smith, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “For a majority of the pandemic, East Cambs has fared pretty well.

"However, there have still been many people in the district who have lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19.

“As we look closely at our case rates, it is clear to see that residents aged 60 and over are a significant number of our of Covid-19 infection rates and we need to understand why this is and if there is anything further we can do.

“The results from this survey will help us create an action plan which is specifically tailored to our residents’ needs and I would urge everyone who falls into this category, to take part and provide your feedback to the council.”

