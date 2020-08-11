Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in council’s annual black sack distribution

An increase in demand for NHS PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution - and residents are now urged to check delivery dates following schedule changes.

Residents who are registered for assisted collections and would have been affected by a delay will receive their black sacks this week.

Households in Barcham, Barway, Chittering, Grunty Fen, Little Downham, Little Thetford, Stretham, Stuntney, Upware, Wentworth, Wicken, Wilburton and Witchford will receive their black sacks in the week commencing August 17. This is one week ahead of the original schedule.

Black sacks will be delivered to Aldreth, Coveney, Earith Bridge, Haddenham, Mepal, Pymoor, Sutton, Wardy Hill, Witcham and Witcham Toll during the week of August 24. This is one week ahead of the original schedule.

Residents in Ely will receive their black sacks in the week commencing August 31. Black sacks will then be delivered to households in Soham during the week of September 7. Both of these deliveries have been delayed by three weeks.

Households in Brandon Creek, Chettisham, Little Fen, Little Ouse, Littleport, Prickwillow, Queen Adelaide, Shippea Hill and Welney can expect their deliveries from September 14. This has been delayed by one week.

This will be followed by Bottisham, Brinkley, Burrough Green, Burwell, Dullingham, Lode, Longmeadow, Reach, Six Mile Bottom, Stetchworth, Swaffham Bulbeck, Swaffham Prior and Westley Waterless in the week of September 21. This is one week later than the original schedule.

Ashley, Cheveley, Chippenham, Fordham, Great Fen, Hasse Fen, Isleham, Kennett, Kirtling, Newmarket, Saxon Street, Snailwell, Upend and Woodditton will receive their black sacks during the week of September 28. This is one week later than originally scheduled.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Council, said: “We would like to thank our residents for their understanding and patience during this time and assure them that we are working hard to provide black sacks across the district as soon as possible.

“Our supplier has been providing essential stock for the NHS during these difficult times and unfortunately, this has resulted in a delay in our order for black sacks which means that some deliveries will be slightly delayed or earlier than expected.

“Our priority is those who are vulnerable within the community and we have identified as many as we can through our assisted collections register. If you are aware of someone who is vulnerable within your community but may not be on our list, please advise them to contact our customer services team.

“East Cambs Street Scene have done everything possible to ensure that the impact of this is kept to a minimum and we are advising residents to check the updated delivery schedule to find their delivery slot.”

Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services, added: “It is regrettable that our supplier advised us of these changes so close to the original scheduled delivery dates however it is right that the NHS is equipped with appropriate clothing to carry out the vital work they are doing.”

Call 01353 665555 or email customerservices@eastcambs.gov.uk for more information.