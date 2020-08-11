Advanced search

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in council’s annual black sack distribution

PUBLISHED: 12:57 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 11 August 2020

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution. Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Councill, is pictured with Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution. Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Councill, is pictured with Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Archant

An increase in demand for NHS PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution - and residents are now urged to check delivery dates following schedule changes.

Residents who are registered for assisted collections and would have been affected by a delay will receive their black sacks this week.

Households in Barcham, Barway, Chittering, Grunty Fen, Little Downham, Little Thetford, Stretham, Stuntney, Upware, Wentworth, Wicken, Wilburton and Witchford will receive their black sacks in the week commencing August 17. This is one week ahead of the original schedule.

Black sacks will be delivered to Aldreth, Coveney, Earith Bridge, Haddenham, Mepal, Pymoor, Sutton, Wardy Hill, Witcham and Witcham Toll during the week of August 24. This is one week ahead of the original schedule.

Residents in Ely will receive their black sacks in the week commencing August 31. Black sacks will then be delivered to households in Soham during the week of September 7. Both of these deliveries have been delayed by three weeks.

Households in Brandon Creek, Chettisham, Little Fen, Little Ouse, Littleport, Prickwillow, Queen Adelaide, Shippea Hill and Welney can expect their deliveries from September 14. This has been delayed by one week.

This will be followed by Bottisham, Brinkley, Burrough Green, Burwell, Dullingham, Lode, Longmeadow, Reach, Six Mile Bottom, Stetchworth, Swaffham Bulbeck, Swaffham Prior and Westley Waterless in the week of September 21. This is one week later than the original schedule.

You may also want to watch:

Ashley, Cheveley, Chippenham, Fordham, Great Fen, Hasse Fen, Isleham, Kennett, Kirtling, Newmarket, Saxon Street, Snailwell, Upend and Woodditton will receive their black sacks during the week of September 28. This is one week later than originally scheduled.

MORE: Council offers advice on debts, relationships and work

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Council, said: “We would like to thank our residents for their understanding and patience during this time and assure them that we are working hard to provide black sacks across the district as soon as possible.

“Our supplier has been providing essential stock for the NHS during these difficult times and unfortunately, this has resulted in a delay in our order for black sacks which means that some deliveries will be slightly delayed or earlier than expected.

“Our priority is those who are vulnerable within the community and we have identified as many as we can through our assisted collections register. If you are aware of someone who is vulnerable within your community but may not be on our list, please advise them to contact our customer services team.

“East Cambs Street Scene have done everything possible to ensure that the impact of this is kept to a minimum and we are advising residents to check the updated delivery schedule to find their delivery slot.”

Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services, added: “It is regrettable that our supplier advised us of these changes so close to the original scheduled delivery dates however it is right that the NHS is equipped with appropriate clothing to carry out the vital work they are doing.”

Call 01353 665555 or email customerservices@eastcambs.gov.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Couple lands dream wedding after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition to win the prize. Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

What a moment for East Cambridgeshire as three community projects - including a new arts centre for Soham - win £1.4m funding from the county council

Spencer Mill, Soham, set to become a modern arts theatre. Additional funding has been received from the county council to make the dream happen. Picture; ARCHANT/FILE

Most Read

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Couple lands dream wedding after winning NHS ‘thank you’ competition

Paramedics Tia and Joel have won a dream wedding package at Chippenham Park after entering a NHS ‘thank you’ competition to win the prize. Picture: EMMA ASHDOWN PHOTOGRAPHY

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

What a moment for East Cambridgeshire as three community projects - including a new arts centre for Soham - win £1.4m funding from the county council

Spencer Mill, Soham, set to become a modern arts theatre. Additional funding has been received from the county council to make the dream happen. Picture; ARCHANT/FILE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in council’s annual black sack distribution

Increase in demand for NHS PPE during COVID-19 pandemic led to delay in East Cambs Council’s annual black sack distribution. Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambs Councill, is pictured with Councillor Julia Huffer, champion for waste services. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

City of Ely lay down a marker in comfortable opening Cambs League win

City of Ely first-team romped to a comfortable opening win against March Town 2nds in Group A of the Cambs Senior League. Picture: IAN CARTER

From Dortmund to the Fens, one of Cambridgeshire’s youngest coaches speaks on his pursuit to perfection

Alfie Tate has gained experience at both youth and senior level during his time in coaching, and is now the first-team coach at Pinchbeck United. Picture: DAN MASON

Cambs Cops launch emergency service ‘Blue Light Race’ in aid of Meadowgate Academy

Aaaand they're off!! The Blue Light Race is officially on! Picture: Policing Fenland

Gymgoer drowns while swimming at Bawsey Pits just two days after 22nd birthday

Kristers Bednarskis drowned at Bawsey Pits Country Park near King�s Lynn on Saturday, August 8 � just days after his 22nd birthday. Picture: Ian Burt Photography/GoFundMe