Good luck! Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 finalists announced

The judges have met and today we reveal this year's finalists in the Ely Standard Enterprise Business Awards 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER. Archant

The judges have met and today we reveal this year's finalists in the Ely Standard Enterprise Business Awards 2019.

Congratulations to our finalists, and all the businesses that entered the awards.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony which is being held at Ely Cathedral on September 20.

- Business Growth Award

Sponsored by East Cambridgeshire District Council

ALS Global

The ALS laboratory in Ely is one of the UK's leading providers of analytical and microbiological testing services to the healthcare industries.

Almost Angels Tattoo Family

Almost Angels is one of the premier tattoo and specialist treatments studios in the region working towards "taking the stigma out of the tattoo industry" and growing its "Tattoo Family".

Asynt Ltd

Asynt develops novel tools for chemistry research and development laboratories. Their core focus is on products that reduce the environmental impact of R&D but also increase the speed to discovery.

- Business Person of the Year

Sponsored by Fraser Dawbarns

Kayleigh Bysouth, Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd

Director/owner Kayleigh's role within the company is the business owner and founder of the business alongside being the hands-on manager to seven members of staff.

Day to day duties include managing the company accounts, managing 300 individual client accounts to bring revenue into the business alongside training and developing the team.

Faye Peters-Tucker, Almost Angels Tattoo Family

Faye Peters-Tucker is the founder and owner of the business trading as Almost Angels. Faye is also the newly fully trained Laser Removal Room specialist for the business; a new offer from 2018.

She is also responsible for innovation and the strategic direction of the business in a highly competitive and 'on trend' industry.

Some indication of the success and popularity of the business in the wider highly-competitive marketplace is the frequent visits by the rich and famous; musicians and tv stars alike have made their way to Almost Angels in Ely. Most recent visitors include Thomas Nicholas (Kevin in American Pie), Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Tonight Alive and Deaf Havana; the entire band played a game of tattoo roulette gaining over 30,000 likes on Instagram.

Eleanor Port-Burke, Cambridgeshire Expressive Arts and Counselling Centre

Eleanor Port-Burke set up Cambridgeshire Expressive Arts and Counselling Centre (CEAACC) two years ago in April 2017 with a vision of bringing a positive experience of mental health and wellbeing services to Ely town centre and local community. Over the two years CEAACC have provided support services to almost 200 individuals and families.

Caroline Bailey Tait, 35 ForeHill

Caroline is the founder, owner and director of 35 Forehill. Caroline started creating the centre of wellbeing in 2005 and now has the following four business operations ran from this home; Spa ely, Vegan and Gluten Free Café, Lifestyle Counselling Services and YourEly.

- Customer Service Award

Sponsored by Atrium Fitness

Bluebird Care Newmarket & Fenland

Our team at Bluebird Care Newmarket & Fenland specialises in homecare that we would be happy for our family and loved ones to receive, support our customers to maintain their independence and lifestyle.

Premier Travel Ely

Premier Travel is an independent travel agent with over 80 years' experience in arranging holidays and leisure travel.

Life Fitness UK

As a local company based in Queen Adelaide since 1992, Life Fitness UK is dedicated to supply fitness equipment and create solutions to help people lead active and healthy lives.

PA Answer Limited

PA Answer is an Ely-based business support provider delivering a wide range of admin, business support and growth services. Services are delivered by PA Answer's friendly, professional Virtual Receptionists.

Spa ely

The dedicated and friendly team and Spa ely offers outstanding customer care and personalised beauty and holistic treatments at one of the top Elemis salons in the Eastern region.

- Employer of the Year

Sponsored by Thorlabs

Busy Bee Recruitment Ltd

Busy Bee Recruitment specialise in the delivery of bespoke permanent, contract & temporary recruitment solutions throughout East Anglia. Providing a unique recruitment service to job-seekers, enterprises, small and medium sized businesses.

Maximum Precision Limited

Maximum Precision Limited, is a highly regarded precision engineering and manufacturing company, specialising in CNC milling and turning, Maximums is known for its innovation and customer focused position in the market.

- Family Business of the Year

Sponsored by Deanta

Interiors of Ely

We are a furniture and gift shop with a workshop at the rear that makes bespoke furniture to order, we also offer a restoration and spray paint service.

AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd

Changing the way Motorcycle Training is delivered by providing a purpose built training centre exceeding all DVSA requirements with the highest quality facilities & experienced, friendly staff.

SE Electrical Services

A local family run Electrician business. Providing domestic, commercial and industrial electrical services to Ely and surrounding areas. We pride ourselves on providing a prompt, professional and affordable service.

- Medium Business of the Year

Sponsored by Ellgia Recycling

A Class Care

Award nominated home care service that provides a bespoke Live In Care facility to clients that live within their own homes.

- New Business of the Year

Sponsored by JDR Cables

AAA Motorcycle Training Ltd

Changing the way Motorcycle Training is delivered by providing a purpose built training centre exceeding all DVSA requirements with the highest quality facilities & experienced, friendly staff.

Clare's Kitchen

A coffee shop adjacent to Sharman's Garden Centre. Offering a selection of hot and cold drinks, freshly made food including breakfasts, lunches and snacks.

Avocet Staffing Ltd

A dynamic and innovative approach to supporting companies with a quality cost-effective solution to temporary and permanent recruitment.

Head Fen Country Retreat

Relax in a cosy wooden lodge on the banks of our fishing lakes with stunning countryside views and enjoy beautiful starlit night skies from your own private hot tub.

Head Fen Country Retreat sits close to the borders of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, making it the ideal base to explore East Anglia. We're about 10 minutes from Ely, 30 minutes from Cambridge and an hour from Norwich so there's plenty to do for all the family.

- Small Business of the Year

Fenland Physio

We deliver private physiotherapy using the best evidence to provide treatments that work. We're driven by the interests of our clients who sit at the centre of all we do.

Page Medical Communications Ltd

Page Medical are a successful healthcare communications agency with an expertise in the area of infection. We delivery events, e-learning, educational initiatives alongside commercial markets access and launch programmes with a global impact.

- Supporting Young People Award

Sponsored by King's Ely

Dynamic Creative

Dynamic Creative are the award-winning graphic, web, digital, advertising and packaging design company in Ely, Cambridgeshire. We deliver success. Our clients tell us it's our personal relationships, creativity and understanding their brand that keeps them coming back. We've built long term relationships with clients of all shapes and sizes for over 19 years now, producing exciting, engaging creativity all from our lovely studio in the heart of Ely.

Cambridgeshire Expressive Arts and Counselling Centre

Counselling, expressive art therapies, wellbeing services.

Farrow and Smith Hair Design Ltd

Farrow and Smith established itself as a hair salon in 2017 after working together for 13 years.

Rae Guest Racing Ltd

Rae Guest Racing is a racehorse training yard in Newmarket headed up by Rae Guest the Group 1 winning trainer and former top class jockey.

- The Judges' Award

Sponsored by Ely Chamber of Commerce

To be announced on the night.

- Company of the Year

Sponsored by Whiting & Partners

To be announced on the night.