Some of the winners from East Cambs Basketball Club's 2021-22 end of season presentation, their first season of competition since the Covid-19 lockdowns. - Credit: East Cambs Basketball Club

East Cambs Basketball Club (ECBC) topped off their first season of competition since the Covid-19 lockdowns in style.

The club held its annual presentation evening in Sutton, with three awards for each age group from under 12 to the men’s senior 2nds.

There were also special achievement awards for players that made over 100 appearances and scored over 500 points in a season for ECBC.

“All of our players have worked really hard this season, which was really long and disrupted at times due to Covid, but we got through it,” Rob Knapper, head coach and club chair, said.

“We hand out three individual trophies every year at every age group for most valuable player, most improved player and players' player.

“This year, we were pleased to add the under 12 team and our Men 2s team to the winners.”

ECBC, whose senior and junior teams play in the Nene Valley League and Peterborough Junior League, were unable to field an under 18 side due to a lack of players.

But Knapper believes the level of interest the club is getting will only increase.

“Every year the club seems to get stronger with our pool of players and the family atmosphere that I want throughout the club,” he said.

“At the rate our teams are growing we are going to need to find a bigger venue next year!"

TROPHY WINNERS

Under 12s

Most Valuable Player: Stanley Evans; Most Improved Player: Casey Ogilvie; Players' Player: Jonas Juska.

Under 14s

Most Valuable Player: Marlowe Conochie-Baker; Most Improved Player: Aiden McLean; Players’ Player: Marlowe Conochie-Baker

Under 16s

Most Valuable Player: Ernestas Vitkauskas; Most Improved Player: Oscar Robinson; Players’ Player: Ernestas Vitkauskas

Senior Men 1s

Most Valuable Player: Chris Hastings; Most Improved Player: Tom Walker; Players’ Player: Alex Needham

Senior Men 2s

Most Valuable Player: Alex Needham; Most Improved Player: Wawrzyniec “Big H” Niewodniczanski; Players’ Player: Alex Needham

500 Club

Alex Needham and Hayden Brown

100 Club

Alex Needham and Hayden Brown

ECBC, who play at King’s School, Ely offer basketball from eight-years-old and over and hope to run an under 10-11 mixed team next season.

For more information and to join, email Rob Knapper at: contact@eastcambsbasketball.co.uk.