East Cambs could be getting five new walking routes
Five new bus, cycling and walking routes could be coming to East Cambridgeshire.
East Cambs Council gave the green light to undertake feasibility studies after unanimous approval was granted by the council’s finance and assets committee.
The council will work with the charity Sustrans to complete the studies into the routes identified by the East Cambridgeshire Bus, Cycle, Walk Working Party.
They are:
- Fordham – Burwell
- Haddenham – A142
- Little Downham – Ely
- Littleport – Chettisham – Ely
- Swaffham Prior – Reach – Burwell
Additionally, Sustrans will also provide an update into the construction costs for the remaining works to complete the Wicken to Soham cycle path.
Once completed, the results of the feasibility studies will be reported back to the finance and assets committee.
It is part of the council’s corporate plan for 2021-2023 which was approved at a meeting of full council on July 15.