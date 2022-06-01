‘I’m blown away' - Slimming World groups raise over £5,000 for charity
- Credit: Sharon Heaps
Two East Cambridgeshire Slimming World groups have raised over £5,000 for Cancer Research UK after taking part in the Big Slimming World clothes throw.
Littleport and Swaffham Prior Slimming World Groups donated 171 bags of pre-loved items during May 9-21, raising a “fabulous” £5,100.
The event invites members to mark their weight losses by donating the clothes that no longer fit them (and they know they’ll never need again).
Sharon Heaps, who has been running both groups for almost 25 years now, said: “I am totally blown away by the total raised this year.
“I am so proud, not only to be their Slimming World consultant but to be able to make such a difference to Cancer Research UK.”
She added: “We all know that being overweight has been shown to increase the risk of developing cancer.
“Losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent around 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK.”
If you’re interested in joining one of Sharon’s groups, you can call her on 07760 192638.