Packed with colour, pattern and texture, the annual East Cambridgeshire Schools' Art Exhibition takes place on Sunday February 27.

Now in its 13th year, the showcase is held at the Babylon Gallery in Ely with support from Ely Hereward Rotary Club and Tindalls Ltd.

The exhibition features students from 18 local schools, showcasing the creative talent of children and young people (ages four to 19) in Cambridgeshire.

The schools involved in 2022 are:

Bottisham Village College

Downham Feofees Primary Academy

Ely College

Isle of Ely Primary School

Kings Ely

Lantern Community Primary School

Littleport & East Cambs Academy

Littleport Community Primary School

Mepal and Witcham Primary School

Millfield Primary School

Rackham C. of E. Primary School, Witchford.

Shade Primary School, Soham

Soham Village College

Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School

Stretham Primary School

Weatheralls Primary School, Soham

Wilburton Church of England Primary School

Witchford Village College

Babylon Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 4pm, and entry is free.