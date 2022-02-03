School art exhibition at Babylon Gallery showcases creative talent
Published: 3:38 PM February 3, 2022
- Credit: BABYLON GALLERY
Packed with colour, pattern and texture, the annual East Cambridgeshire Schools' Art Exhibition takes place on Sunday February 27.
Now in its 13th year, the showcase is held at the Babylon Gallery in Ely with support from Ely Hereward Rotary Club and Tindalls Ltd.
The exhibition features students from 18 local schools, showcasing the creative talent of children and young people (ages four to 19) in Cambridgeshire.
The schools involved in 2022 are:
- Bottisham Village College
- Downham Feofees Primary Academy
- Ely College
- Isle of Ely Primary School
- Kings Ely
- Lantern Community Primary School
- Littleport & East Cambs Academy
- Littleport Community Primary School
- Mepal and Witcham Primary School
- Millfield Primary School
- Rackham C. of E. Primary School, Witchford.
- Shade Primary School, Soham
- Soham Village College
- Spring Meadow Infant & Nursery School
- Stretham Primary School
- Weatheralls Primary School, Soham
- Wilburton Church of England Primary School
- Witchford Village College
Babylon Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 4pm, and entry is free.