Poppy window displays, bell-ringing and small wreath-laying ceremonies to mark Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 16:33 09 November 2020

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor's chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial.

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Remembrance Day service at RAF Witchford memorial on Lancaster WAy Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed.

In Isleham, the bells of St Andrew’s Church rang out and resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier.

Meanwhile, the Remembrance Day service at RAF Witchford memorial on Lancaster Way Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed.

In Isleham, resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier.

And, in Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial.

“It was a lovely and very appropriate occasion,” said a local resident who attended.

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Isleham's poppy-covered St Andrew's Church is pictured. Picture: WALTER GUNSTONVillages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Isleham's poppy-covered St Andrew's Church is pictured. Picture: WALTER GUNSTON

The Remembrance Sunday was organised by Cllr Sarah Bellow and David Martin and his team from the Royal British Legion.

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Isleham, resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier. Picture: WALTER GUNSTON Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Isleham, resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier. Picture: WALTER GUNSTON

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Isleham, resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier. Picture: WALTER GUNSTON Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Isleham, resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier. Picture: WALTER GUNSTON

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Remembrance Day service at RAF WItchford memorial on Lancaster WAy Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed. Picture: SUE ALDRIDGEDue to Covid-19 restrictions, the Remembrance Day service at RAF WItchford memorial on Lancaster WAy Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed. Picture: SUE ALDRIDGE

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

