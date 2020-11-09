Gallery

Poppy window displays, bell-ringing and small wreath-laying ceremonies to mark Remembrance Day

Villages across East Cambridgeshire commemorated Remembrance Day on a smaller scale this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Remembrance Day service at RAF Witchford memorial on Lancaster WAy Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed. Picture: SUE ALDRIDGE Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Remembrance Day service at RAF Witchford memorial on Lancaster WAy Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed. Picture: SUE ALDRIDGE

In Isleham, the bells of St Andrew’s Church rang out and resident Walter Gunston decorated the windows of his house with poppies and a soldier.

Meanwhile, the Remembrance Day service at RAF Witchford memorial on Lancaster Way Business Park had to be cancelled. However, wreaths were still laid at the memorial by Sue Aldridge and Beth Lane and a two-minutes silence was observed.

And, in Prickwillow, Father Paul Andrews from the Church of St Peter-in-Ely, the mayor’s chaplain, conducted a short service of re-dedication for the recently refurbished war memorial.

“It was a lovely and very appropriate occasion,” said a local resident who attended.

The Remembrance Sunday was organised by Cllr Sarah Bellow and David Martin and his team from the Royal British Legion.

