Nearly 500 homes in east Cambridgeshire are without power. - Credit: Terry Harris

Almost 500 homes in east Cambridgeshire are currently without power after a power cut which is affecting customers across 21 postcodes.

Residents in Mepal, Sutton, Witchford, Witcham and Little Downham have been reporting outages this afternoon (March 2) from around 5pm.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We are aware of a power cut in your area. 475 customers are affected in 21 postcodes.

“We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you. We estimate the power will be back on between 6pm and 7pm this evening.

“We may be able to get some customers on sooner.

“We had to turn off power in your area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.”