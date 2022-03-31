Dean and the Doctor. The Dean of Ely Cathedral, the Very Rev Mark Bonney and the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, both visited the Ukraine Lifeline warehouse at Pymoor. - Credit: Archant/Terry Harris

A warehouse six miles from Ely has become a symbol of hope – and extraordinary community response – to the war in Ukraine.

Around £2.3m worth of items have been donated as lorries continue to head for Ukraine from Pymoor.

Ross Taylor, one of those behind Ukraine Lifeline, said: “I never realised the generosity we would get.

“It has brought tears to our eyes and the time they have given to this is phenomenal.”

Mr Taylor ranks the work undertaken by around 150 volunteers as “the most incredibly professional operation in my whole logistics career”.

And in the towns and villages of East Cambridgeshire there has been let up in the response.

Homes for fleeing refugees have been offered – and collection points for donated items flourish.

The humanitarian response is gathering pace to support the innocent victims of a conflict that has prompted disbelief, anger and sadness in the hearts and minds of people across the world.

In the face of the Russian attacks, Ukrainian people have had little choice but to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries – they have lost their homes, their belongings, their livelihoods and, in some cases, their lives.

The depth of feeling in support of the Ukrainian population has been overwhelming, which we have demonstrated through the many stories published across Archant’s newspaper portfolio.

From charitable acts and fundraising initiatives to people who have opened their homes to refugees - the support efforts have been considerable and remain increasingly important as the war continues.

So too are the symbols of hope with the national colours of Ukraine adorning ribbons, flags, flowers alongside powerful messages of support.

Archant has launched its own symbol of support with the Ukrainian flag which you will find across all of our mastheads in print, online and on our social media channels.

We encourage our loyal readers and customers to show their support by visiting here

www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

On Sunday, from 1pm, on Ely Cathedral green, musicians from three counties will take part in ‘Play 4 Peace’ to raise funds for the Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

It will include an orchestra and choir performing Ukraine’s national anthem and ‘Hymn to Ukraine’ by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko