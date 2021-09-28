Published: 12:42 PM September 28, 2021

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Little Downham on Saturday (September 25). Crews were also called to a shed fire in Sutton on the same day. - Credit: Archant

A fire at a house in East Cambridgeshire started in a first-floor bedroom.

Crews were called to Second Drove in Little Downham at 10:23pm on Saturday September 25.

On arrival, they found a fire in a first-floor bedroom.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 1:30am.

Crews from Littleport, Chatteris and Cambridge attended the incident.

The fire was accidental.

Earlier on that day (September 25), a crew from Chatteris were called to an accidental fire on Stimpson Street in Sutton.

Firefighters arrived at 1:57pm to find a shed on fire and extinguished it using hose reels.

They returned to their station by 3:45pm.