Fire crews called to house fire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:42 PM September 28, 2021   
Fire crews were called to a house fire in Little Downham on Saturday (September 25).

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Little Downham on Saturday (September 25). Crews were also called to a shed fire in Sutton on the same day. - Credit: Archant

A fire at a house in East Cambridgeshire started in a first-floor bedroom.

Crews were called to Second Drove in Little Downham at 10:23pm on Saturday September 25. 

On arrival, they found a fire in a first-floor bedroom. 

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 1:30am. 

Crews from Littleport, Chatteris and Cambridge attended the incident. 

The fire was accidental.

Earlier on that day (September 25), a crew from Chatteris were called to an accidental fire on Stimpson Street in Sutton. 

Firefighters arrived at 1:57pm to find a shed on fire and extinguished it using hose reels. 

They returned to their station by 3:45pm. 

