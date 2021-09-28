Fire crews called to house fire
Published: 12:42 PM September 28, 2021
A fire at a house in East Cambridgeshire started in a first-floor bedroom.
Crews were called to Second Drove in Little Downham at 10:23pm on Saturday September 25.
On arrival, they found a fire in a first-floor bedroom.
Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 1:30am.
Crews from Littleport, Chatteris and Cambridge attended the incident.
The fire was accidental.
Earlier on that day (September 25), a crew from Chatteris were called to an accidental fire on Stimpson Street in Sutton.
Firefighters arrived at 1:57pm to find a shed on fire and extinguished it using hose reels.
They returned to their station by 3:45pm.