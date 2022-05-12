Gallery
‘It couldn’t have gone better’ - guitar teacher hosts first workshop since lockdown
- Credit: Cliff Ward
An East Cambridgeshire guitar teacher believes that his first workshop since lockdown “couldn’t have gone better” after it saw a “fantastic” turnout of students.
Cliff Ward, who teaches pupils at King’s Ely, Ely College, Witchford Village College and Littleport Community Primary School, hosted the very first ‘Band Company’ event last month (April).
He was joined by fellow musician and guitar teacher Chris Webb.
“This is the first workshop I have ran since lockdown happened and it couldn’t have gone better,” said Cliff.
“I have been wanting to start these workshops for a long time and with Chris’ help, it has been a real success.”
When lockdown happened, all of the schools’ music lessons went completely online and students (as well as Cliff himself) had to adapt to learning/teaching over video calls.
Cliff says he must’ve taught well over 1,000 guitar lessons on Zoom.
“At first, it was hard to get the hang of and it took a while to get the right equipment I needed, but after a short time it started to get easier and my students took to it very quickly,” he said.
“Eventually, I even had quite a lot of students taking Trinity College and Rockschool gradings too, which I feel was a huge achievement for my students during a pandemic.”
Cliff’s workshop in April started at 10am with a classical guitar ensemble as well as a rock band, and the day finished with a performance at 3pm.
He said: “We had a fantastic turnout of students and they all had a great time and really embraced the opportunity to meet and make music with their peers from around the county – something that hasn’t been possible for a couple of years due to Covid.
“I’d like to thank Mrs D’Cunha at Witchford Village College for supporting us and providing us with a great venue to host it.
“We can’t wait for the next one as it gives the students such a great opportunity to play their guitars together and make learning music a fun and social experience, not just something we do on our own.”
Cliff added: “In the future, we’d love to see more students coming along, forming bands, making friends and learning to perform together.”
The next ‘Band Company’ workshop is on Sunday, June 12 at Witchford Village College.
For more information, visit www.cwguitaracademy.com/workshops.