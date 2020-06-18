Advanced search

People urged to be ‘on lookout for suspicious activity’ following spate of machinery thefts

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 18 June 2020

Police say thieves have stolen batteries, metal fittings and other parts of machinery from farms in Ely, Mepal and Isleham over the last two days (June 16 and 17). Picture: POLICE

Batteries and metal fittings are among the items of farm machinery that have been stolen during a spate of thefts across East Cambridgeshire.

Over the past two days (June 16 and 17) police say thieves have stolen batteries, metal fittings and other parts of machinery from farms in Ely, Mepal and Isleham.

Officers are now urging people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following the spate of thefts which has seen farming machinery targeted.

“If you believe you’ve seen something suspicious report it to us via our website https://bit.ly/3d9XErN or by calling 101,” say police.

“Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

