The East Cambridgeshire District Council is trying to get this fund to help improve Littleport's cycling and footpath connections - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

A £6.3 million bid which could help pump £19m into Littleport’s economy has been submitted.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) has submitted the bid as part of the ‘Levelling Up Fund’.

The ‘Levelling Up Fund’ bid is seeking to improve and expand the E-Space North Business Centre into a place of support for new and existing businesses.

The proposed 3,325sqm facility is wanted by the council to address lack of employment opportunities as the area has one of the highest unemployment rates in East Cambridgeshire.

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, said: “I wholeheartedly support this Levelling Up Fund bid.

A mockup of the business centre the ECDC wish to build with the fund - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

“A relatively small investment to reinvigorate our already successful business growth hub, E-Space-North and create a 4.3km cycle path, will help unlock Littleport’s huge potential.”

If successful, the new building will support approximately 270 workers.

The hub will operate as a centre for business during the day but will also tap into the day-to-night economy with a plan to provide training, arts, culture, heritage and act as a community centre.

The council is hoping to support the development of a 4.3km cycle path to link up the businesses in the west with residential areas, the town centre and train station.

Cllr Bailey added: “On a practical level, this bid has the potential to generate 270 new jobs, promote active travel, support wellbeing and inject £19m into the town’s economy.”

The fund will form a key milestone in the wider Littleport Vision 2030, which includes the development of a country park to provide more green spaces for the town, and investment in the marina and riverside areas.

The council will also be encouraging a shift to greener, active travel through greater access to green space and surrounding nature.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said he welcomes the bid from ECDC.

A mockup of the business centre the ECDC wish to build with the fund - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

“I welcome the efforts of Littleport Vision 2030 in my constituency, which are looking to address the key levelling up themes of transport, regeneration and culture,” he said.

“Littleport has one of the fastest-growing populations in East Cambridgeshire.

“It is vital that employment opportunities, commercial space and sustainable transport infrastructure keep pace.

“I very much hope that they are successful in their application for funding.”