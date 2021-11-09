Free orchard packs set to help grow greener communities
Green fingered groups are being invited to plant an orchard to help their community become a greener and ‘even greater’ place to live.
East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched a ‘create an orchard’ programme that aims to support community groups, parish councils and schools to grow 26 new – or renewed – orchards.
It’s part of this year’s environment and climate change action plan.
The scheme provides each group with up to ten fruit trees, stakes, and other essential equipment to establish the orchard.
Cllr Julia Huffer, vice chairman of the operational services committee, said: “This is a really lovely initiative, and we hope to see lots of community groups seize this opportunity with both hands.
“Orchards have played an important role in communities for many centuries and there’s something very special about taking this forward.”
To find out about eligibility, visit the website.
