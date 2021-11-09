News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Free orchard packs set to help grow greener communities

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:32 PM November 9, 2021
The programme aims to support community groups, parish councils and school to grow 26 new - or renewed - orchards.

The programme aims to support community groups, parish councils and school to grow 26 new - or renewed - orchards. - Credit: Archant

Green fingered groups are being invited to plant an orchard to help their community become a greener and ‘even greater’ place to live. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched a ‘create an orchard’ programme that aims to support community groups, parish councils and schools to grow 26 new – or renewed – orchards. 

It’s part of this year’s environment and climate change action plan. 

The scheme provides each group with up to ten fruit trees, stakes, and other essential equipment to establish the orchard. 

Cllr Julia Huffer, vice chairman of the operational services committee, said: “This is a really lovely initiative, and we hope to see lots of community groups seize this opportunity with both hands. 

You may also want to watch:

“Orchards have played an important role in communities for many centuries and there’s something very special about taking this forward.” 

To find out about eligibility, visit the website. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two injured and road forced to shut after A10 crash
  2. 2 Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill
  3. 3 Daughter remembers mum who 'always had a twinkle in her eye'
  1. 4 Mini bus driver caused deaths of three passengers, court told
  2. 5 Christmas lights go up in Ely thanks to 'wonderful' volunteers
  3. 6 Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress
  4. 7 The time, the place and a £1m watch under the hammer 
  5. 8 Art sale and raffle attended by 1,200 people raises £1,250 for charity
  6. 9 Museum's wartime living history day is a success
  7. 10 Hallelujah wedding, rail tragedies and a 1937 epidemic
East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham woman in court today for breaching criminal behaviour order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Alli Clover of Wild Clover Flower Company

Updated

Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Graham Smith of Soham Staploe Rotary Club

Obituary

Family pays tribute to 'a true gentleman' and club stalwart

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
2am 999 call found mother drunk and two-year-old boy alone

2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon