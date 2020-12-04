Follow the clues at new Christmas trail across city to help residents’ wellbeing

A Christmas trail giving residents the chance to win a £10 shop local voucher has been launched by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

You must follow the clues scattered around Ely to spell out the festive password and complete the trail which starts and finishes at Ely Country Park.

Residents who find the missing word will have the chance to enter a prize draw where 50 entrants will win a £10 voucher to spend at a local business.

Councillor Anna Bailey, council leader, said: “2020 has been a year like no other and the changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected us in every aspect of life.

“While celebrations will look different this year, we wanted to ensure that families are still able to enjoy the festive period.

“This trail is the perfect chance for households and support bubbles to take part in a Christmas activity in line with the Government guidelines and we are asking residents to enjoy taking part in the trail safely.”

Each clue is accessed on the trail by a poster displaying a QR code, this allows families to use the cameras on their phones to access the clue and continue their journey without generating crowding.

Councillor Lis Every, chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “I am so excited that we have been able to put together this Christmas trail for the people of East Cambridgeshire.

“It’s come at a time where COVID-19 is having a huge impact on people’s mental wellbeing and this trail, provides an excellent chance for children and their families to benefit from some festive fun and the great outdoors.

“Staying active is a great way to improve your mental health and we hope that this trail not only gets families out safely but brings some extra Christmas cheer.”

The trail opened on December 4 and will run until the first week in January.

To find out more, visit: www.eastcambs.gov.uk/content/christmas-trail