Council offers advice on debts, relationships and work from today

East Cambs District Council has extended its advice support following the closure of Ely's Citizen's Advice Bureau. East Cambs District Council

Now the Citizens Advice Bureau in Ely is closed, East Cambridgeshire District Council has extended its advice services for residents.

In line with Government advice on social distancing, support will initially be available over email and by telephone during the coronavirus lockdown.

When the restrictions are lifted, face-to-face services will be available in the Council offices, via Community Hubs and from people’s homes.

Residents will be able to ask about managing debts, money management, accessing benefits, housing, relationships, immigration, community safety support, employment and pensions.

The Council says it has used new ring-fenced funding from Government to invest in dedicated advisers to extend the service.

It will form part of the Council’s Housing and Community Advice Service, where staff have been upskilled in the new areas to offer the advice.

Cllr Anna Bailey, Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Our extended range of services were due to be delivered by our team in a number of ways including in person at the Council’s offices, but right now it is vital we can support residents effectively at a distance.

“The Council will still be providing a truly preventative, holistic and accessible service.”

She added: “The only change to our plans is that, for the time being, this will be done remotely.”

The Citizens Advice Bureau in Ely closed yesterday (March 31) after East Cambridgeshire District Council axed its annual grant of £47,000.

Cllr David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the council’s Operational Services Committee, said: “We are acutely aware that people have lots of questions right now – particularly where their finances are concerned – and therefore this could not come at a better time to support people who need it most.

“We have a proven track record for the delivery of excellent support services to those in need across our district.”

He added: “If residents are in need of advice at this time, please do use the help available.”

Residents can access advice via telephone during office hours on 01353 655555 and by e-mail at housingservices@eastcambs.gov.uk

Following the COVID-19 crisis, services will be open at the East Cambridgeshire District Council offices in Ely between 8.45am and 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8.45am until 4.30pm on Friday and through the Community Hubs.