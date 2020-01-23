Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at land off Millfield Lane, Wilburton, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mrs. A. and Mr. W. Furness are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Erection of one self-build dwelling, with detached double garage, access, and associated works.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at land off Millfield Lane, Wilburton, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mrs. A. and Mr. W. Furness are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Erection of one self-build dwelling, with detached double garage, access, and associated works.

You may also want to watch:

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice. *"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. **"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton On behalf of: PlanSury Limited (as agent)

Date: 23.01.2020

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham closes for good as it ceases trading

The Lazy Otter pub and restaurant in Stretham has closed its doors for good after the team served up its last meal and pulled the final pints at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The Minster Tavern pub in Ely forced shut after large fire in cellar

A large fire broke out in the cellar of The Minster Tavern at Minster Palace in Ely on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Richard Ling

Littleport woman told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job

Littleport woman Christie Hart, 20, told two hours before her first shift at Sainsbury’s in Ely that she doesn’t have a job. Picture: SUPPLIED/GOOGLE EARTH

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

South Cambridgeshire council faces High Court challenges from community action group

South Cambridgeshire District Council is set to face off against residents from the Fews Lane Consortium in two separate High Court challenges. Picture: Archant

More than 20 towns and villages across East of England to benefit from ‘ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband’

Cambridgeshire is set to receive a �broadband boost� from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach

Trains cancelled to London this weekend due to upgrade work

East Coast Mainline passengers are being alerted about major engineering work affecting services this weekend.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice
Drive 24