Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 30 November 2019

Proposed development at land south of 8 Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD.

I give notice that Mr and Mrs Pearson are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for:

Erection of one self-build dwelling, with detached double garage, access, and associated works.

Any owner* of the land or tenant" who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton

On behalf of: PlanSury Limited (as agent)

Date: 28.11.19

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

