Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 June 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at 17 Chelmer Way, Ely CB6 2WS Take notice that application is being made by Mr Chris Smith For planning permission to: To install decking with pergola and play equipment over ditch area adjacent to 17 Chelmer Way, Ely. Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely CB7 4EE.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

You may also want to watch:

Proposed development at 17 Chelmer Way, Ely CB6 2WS Take notice that application is being made by Mr Chris Smith For planning permission to: To install decking with pergola and play equipment over ditch area adjacent to 17 Chelmer Way, Ely. Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely CB7 4EE.

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Chris Smith Date: 14-05-2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. `Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Most Read

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: The delights I found in the Dubai dust

Review: Soaring skyscrapers, desert dunes that lead to adventure and enchanting entertainment are all part of the dizzying heights of Dubai’s success. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Art by Banksy sells for thousands at Rowley’s Auctioneers in Ely

Ely auction house Rowley’s sells iconic work by world famous street artist Banksy. Picture: ROWLEY'S.

Ann Widdecombe threatens to leave Cambridgeshire radio show twice when probed about her gay science views

Ann Widdecombe twice threatened to end an interview on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire with Chris Mann and Labour MP Daniel Zeichner. Picture: PA/ SUPPLIED.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice

Heidi Allen: Why I’m sitting as an Independent MP

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists