Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices donated 21,674 bags of unwanted items for charity shops

PUBLISHED: 10:02 16 February 2019

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has enjoyed another successful Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign, with the like-for-like number of bags dropped off at the charity’s shops up 15 per cent compared to last year’s donation drive. EACH staff members and volunteers Jenny, Lee, Maya and Catherine are pictured. Picture: EACH.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has enjoyed another successful Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign, with the like-for-like number of bags dropped off at the charity’s shops up 15 per cent compared to last year’s donation drive. EACH staff members and volunteers Jenny, Lee, Maya and Catherine are pictured. Picture: EACH.

Archant

More than 21,000 bags filled with unwanted items were donated to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) charity shops including ones in Cambridgeshire,.

The Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign saw an increase of 15 per cent compared to last year’s donation drive.

In three weeks a total of 21,674 bags were filled with unwanted items and then given to one of the charity’s 35 shops across Cambridgeshire, north Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Ian Nicolson, head of retail and trading at EACH, said: “The response to Bag It, Bring It, Boost It has been fantastic again.

“We estimate one bag is worth an average of £10, so the campaign has helped raise thousands of pounds for the care of children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the region, and support for their families.

“Bag It, Bring It, Boost It also increased footfall, too, obviously, and our like-for-like sales during the period were up six point seven per cent.

“Thank you to everyone who got involved and a special thanks to all our volunteers who have worked hard to sort through the bags and get items ready for sale.”

It takes more than 6,000 bags of donations a week for EACH to run its outlets, so the charity needs a constant supply of items and, at the moment, is on the lookout for homewares, menswear and toys.

Here’s how the donations help:

• A top, skirt or pair of trousers worth £5 could pay for art supplies for a session of art therapy

• A tea set worth £11 could fund an hour of specialist play tailored to a child’s individual needs

• A nice wedding hat or jacket worth £19 could pay for an hour of vital physiotherapy

• An item of good-quality furniture or prom dress worth £24 could fund an hour with a psychologist to help guide and support families going through, likely, the toughest period of their lives

Most Read

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The customer's van that was taken to Leslie Michael Lynch in Earith.

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Woman killed in Cambridge collision named

Woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named. She was involved in a collision on Arbury Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Councillor slams ‘selfish’ drivers after bad parking blocks ambulance in Ely

A stark warning to motorists who block roads by parking “selfishly” in Ely has been issued by a district councillor after an ambulance struggled to get up Fore Hill. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

The charity which wasn’t: Questions over lottery funded PTSD group which claimed to be charity

PTSD999: Mayoir James Palmer (second left) at the opening of the PTSD999 Ltd premises at Croydon near Ryston in 2017. Guests included MP Heidi Allen (second right). Picture; PTSD999

Scottish singer Barbara Dickson to perform at Princess Theatre

Barbara Dickson will perform at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday February 24.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices donated 21,674 bags of unwanted items for charity shops

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has enjoyed another successful Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign, with the like-for-like number of bags dropped off at the charity’s shops up 15 per cent compared to last year’s donation drive. EACH staff members and volunteers Jenny, Lee, Maya and Catherine are pictured. Picture: EACH.

Tributes pour in for former Witchford Village College French teacher who was killed in Arbury Road moped crash

Tributes have poured in for the former Witchford Village College teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in the Arbury Road crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cabaret evening raises £600 for King’s Ely charities

A cabaret evening hosted by Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir has raised £600 for charity. Picture: KING'S ELY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists