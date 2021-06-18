Gallery

Published: 12:59 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM June 18, 2021

With the arrival of warmer weather and restrictions slowly beginning to ease, here's our pick of eight picture-perfect picnic spots across East Anglia.

Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire

Admire the views of the restored Gothic Tower at Wimpole Estate with a picnic in the north park.

(Note: Tower is shown pre-conservation) The Gothic Tower on Johnson's Hill on the Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire. The Tower was built in 1774 to the designs of James Essex, based on the original plans twenty five years earlier by Sanderson Miller. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

The 18th-century tower, designed to look like a picturesque medieval ruin, makes a picture-perfect backdrop for any picnic.

You’ll be able to see right across the estate as you enjoy the peace and tranquillity of your surroundings.

Afterwards, take a stroll back towards the hall and around the gardens, which will soon be in all their summer glory.

Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk

You may also want to watch:

The gardens at Oxburgh are a perfect place to spread out your picnic blanket and sit back to enjoy the colourful garden blooms and mirror-like reflections in the moat.

Family in the garden at Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk. - Credit: ©NTPL/Nick Daly

Little ones will love making the most of all the green space, and if it gets too warm you can always take a stroll through the shady woodlands or step inside the hall to discover more about the history of this fascinating place.

Four-legged friends are welcome throughout the gardens and parkland.

Blickling Estate, Norfolk

The parkland at Blickling is an ideal spot for a picnic, with quiet corners to tuck yourself away for some peace and quiet.

Bickling Estate in Norfolk - Credit: NATIONAL TRUST

Why not stay a little longer and enjoy a walk or bike ride along our multi-use trail?

Another great spot to consider here is picnicking on the blooming Parterre, where you can enjoy spectacular views of the lake whilst listening to the calming sound of the water fountain.

Sheringham Park, Norfolk

Designed by Humphrey Repton in 1812, Sheringham Park boasts miles of stunning coastal views and a vast collection of rhododendrons and azaleas that are currently in bloom.

Sheringham Park estate in summer - Credit: NATIONAL TRUST

With so many colourful sights to see, you’ll be spoilt for choice of where to stop and enjoy your picnic en-route.

Alternatively, head out into the parkland and keep your eyes peeled for the passing steam trains.

Melford Hall, Suffolk

Melford Hall has been home to the Hyde Parker family since the late 1700s, but its most well-known guest was probably Beatrix Potter, who visited on several occasions to stay with her cousin Ethel.

Visitors in the garden at Melford Hall, Suffolk - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

She was often accompanied by a small menagerie of animals who featured in some of the paintings she created for the Hyde Parker children.

Take a stroll through the colourful herbaceous borders or head out on a longer walk around the parkland before settling down on the lawn for a picnic.

Flatford, Suffolk/Essex border

Flatford is at the heart of Constable Country and the Dedham Vale.

Picnic benches outside the National Trust tearoom by the River Stour at Flatford, Suffolk. This area was the inspiration for some of John Constable's most famous pictures. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Justin Mi

Head towards the Granary garden for the perfect spot to tuck into a picnic and absorb the views that artist John Constable knew and loved.

With the River Stour creating an idyllic path through the landscape, relax by the water’s edge or take shelter under a shady tree and imagine you’re in a scene from Wind in the Willows.

Ickworth, Suffolk

At Ickworth the croquet lawn in the Italianate Garden makes for a great picnic spot, as does the lawn outside the Earl Bishop’s

summerhouse in the Walled Garden, with views across the Canal Lake.

Ickworth's Italianate garden is one of the first of its kind in the UK. Designed for privacy, space and freedom, it's a distillation of the gardens of classical Italy given an individual English touch. - Credit: NATIONAL TRUST

From here you can walk off your lunch, by taking a stroll up to the 95ft tall monument that was constructed in memory of the Earl Bishop.

You’ll also be able to enjoy views back towards the iconic Rotunda, nestled into the landscape.

Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire

Standing on top of Dunstable Downs means you’re at the highest point in Bedfordshire, so it’s no surprise that the views are pretty spectacular.

Visitors at the 2014 Dunstable Kite Festival, on the Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Arnhel de Serra

This is prime kite-flying country where kids (and adults) can practise their skills and try to compete with the birds soaring overhead.

Tired with all that running around? Unroll the picnic blanket and tuck into that hamper, while enjoying views of the Chilterns spreading out at your feet.