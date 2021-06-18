Gallery
Eight picture-perfect picnic spots across East Anglia
- Credit: NATIONAL TRUST
With the arrival of warmer weather and restrictions slowly beginning to ease, here's our pick of eight picture-perfect picnic spots across East Anglia.
Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire
Admire the views of the restored Gothic Tower at Wimpole Estate with a picnic in the north park.
The 18th-century tower, designed to look like a picturesque medieval ruin, makes a picture-perfect backdrop for any picnic.
You’ll be able to see right across the estate as you enjoy the peace and tranquillity of your surroundings.
Afterwards, take a stroll back towards the hall and around the gardens, which will soon be in all their summer glory.
Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk
The gardens at Oxburgh are a perfect place to spread out your picnic blanket and sit back to enjoy the colourful garden blooms and mirror-like reflections in the moat.
Little ones will love making the most of all the green space, and if it gets too warm you can always take a stroll through the shady woodlands or step inside the hall to discover more about the history of this fascinating place.
Four-legged friends are welcome throughout the gardens and parkland.
Blickling Estate, Norfolk
The parkland at Blickling is an ideal spot for a picnic, with quiet corners to tuck yourself away for some peace and quiet.
Why not stay a little longer and enjoy a walk or bike ride along our multi-use trail?
Another great spot to consider here is picnicking on the blooming Parterre, where you can enjoy spectacular views of the lake whilst listening to the calming sound of the water fountain.
Sheringham Park, Norfolk
Designed by Humphrey Repton in 1812, Sheringham Park boasts miles of stunning coastal views and a vast collection of rhododendrons and azaleas that are currently in bloom.
With so many colourful sights to see, you’ll be spoilt for choice of where to stop and enjoy your picnic en-route.
Alternatively, head out into the parkland and keep your eyes peeled for the passing steam trains.
Melford Hall, Suffolk
Melford Hall has been home to the Hyde Parker family since the late 1700s, but its most well-known guest was probably Beatrix Potter, who visited on several occasions to stay with her cousin Ethel.
She was often accompanied by a small menagerie of animals who featured in some of the paintings she created for the Hyde Parker children.
Take a stroll through the colourful herbaceous borders or head out on a longer walk around the parkland before settling down on the lawn for a picnic.
Flatford, Suffolk/Essex border
Flatford is at the heart of Constable Country and the Dedham Vale.
Head towards the Granary garden for the perfect spot to tuck into a picnic and absorb the views that artist John Constable knew and loved.
With the River Stour creating an idyllic path through the landscape, relax by the water’s edge or take shelter under a shady tree and imagine you’re in a scene from Wind in the Willows.
Ickworth, Suffolk
At Ickworth the croquet lawn in the Italianate Garden makes for a great picnic spot, as does the lawn outside the Earl Bishop’s
summerhouse in the Walled Garden, with views across the Canal Lake.
From here you can walk off your lunch, by taking a stroll up to the 95ft tall monument that was constructed in memory of the Earl Bishop.
You’ll also be able to enjoy views back towards the iconic Rotunda, nestled into the landscape.
Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire
Standing on top of Dunstable Downs means you’re at the highest point in Bedfordshire, so it’s no surprise that the views are pretty spectacular.
This is prime kite-flying country where kids (and adults) can practise their skills and try to compete with the birds soaring overhead.
Tired with all that running around? Unroll the picnic blanket and tuck into that hamper, while enjoying views of the Chilterns spreading out at your feet.