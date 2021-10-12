News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Charity chairwoman steps down after 15 years

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:06 AM October 12, 2021   
EARTH paid tribute to long-serving member Victoria Hearne-Casapieri who has stood down as chairwoman after 15 years.

A long-serving member of an Ely community group has stood down as chairwoman after 15 years.

The annual meeting of EARTH paid tribute to Victoria Hearne-Casapieri who has now become honorary president of the well-known charity. 

Tributes were paid by new chair Suzanne Lindsay and the mayor, Cllr Sue Austen, and consort Arnie Arnold were also in attendance.

Richard Hobbs was welcomed as a new trustee while the annual meeting also recognised the services of retiring worker Peter Llewdib after nine years with the charity. 

Like many organisations, it has been a difficult year but one from which the charity is emerging in a strong position to resume activities based at Larkfield.

